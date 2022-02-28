Trying to find the low point over the stretch of 13 losses in 14 games is a daunting task, but to West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins -- at least in terms of effort -- there’s a clear answer.
That came in a 72-62 loss to Oklahoma in the Coliseum on Jan. 26. It’s a wrong the Mountaineers (14-15 overall, 3-13 Big 12 Conference) can attempt to make right on Tuesday with a return trip to Norman, Oklahoma. The game is slated for a 7 p.m. tipoff and will air on ESPN2.
Huggins was very vocal about his displeasure with his team’s performance that night and hasn’t backed off that stance.
“I can’t imagine how it could be any worse than what it was,” Huggins said during a Zoom press conference on Monday.
Outside of the win in Morgantown, not a lot has gone right for the Sooners either. Oklahoma (15-14, 5-11) has lost 11 of its last 14. The Sooners still pack plenty of punch to give WVU problems, especially when the Mountaineers are on defense, where the team has struggled mightily as of late.
Each of West Virginia’s last three opponents -- TCU, Iowa State and Texas -- have shot over 50% from the floor, with the Longhorns torching the nets to the tune of 63.4% in an 82-81 win over WVU on Saturday. Huggins wouldn’t fault his team’s effort, instead saying that the poor defensive showings are a matter of personnel deficiencies.
“We don’t guard the rim the way we’re accustomed to guarding the rim,” Huggins said. “If you think back at the bigs we’ve had standing in front of the rim, it was very difficult for anybody to get anything easy, and what they didn’t block, they changed. We’re not nearly as good on-the-ball defenders as what we’ve been. We don’t have the size and the strength on the perimeter that we’ve had before.
“We’re just not as good defensively as what we’ve been in the past. We don’t have a rim protector like we had before. We kind of got spoiled with the guys that we had protecting the rim.”
The Sooners boast a player in 6-foot-10, 235-pound senior forward/center Tanner Groves who is equipped to test the Mountaineers in both areas. Groves leads the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game and torched WVU for 21 points in the teams’ first meeting. He has made 34 3-pointers, good enough for second-most on the team, and his all-around game has Huggins worried again heading into Tuesday.
“He can shoot it, he can pass it, he can dribble it when need be -- he’s got a bunch of versatility,” Huggins said. “He can play with his back to the basket or facing the basket. There’s not a whole lot he can’t do. And he’s a very good rebounder on top of that.”
Senior guard Umoja Gibson is right behind Groves, averaging 11.9 points, and has made 69 3-pointers on the season. Senior guard and Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire (10.2 points per game) and senior guard Elijah Harkless (10.0) are also averaging double figures.
In terms of strategy, Huggins said he doesn’t see many differences from the Sooners since their first meeting.
“They’re not much different,” Huggins said. “They run what they run, they run really good stuff and they’re very good at it. And they put a bunch of guys on the floor that can make shots.
Ultimately, therein lies the key to Huggins. Whether it has been his team not making enough shots or opponents making too many, West Virginia must find a way to tilt the balance just a bit further.
“We’ve got to make shots,” Huggins said. “We were less than an inch away from beating Texas. “If [Malik Curry’s final shot] goes an inch further, it goes in.
“That is kind of the tale of everything. You can’t continue to let people shoot 60%.”
n Huggins didn’t count point guard Kedrian Johnson in or out for Tuesday’s game. Johnson missed the team’s game at Iowa State and played just seven minutes against Texas while dealing with a hip injury.