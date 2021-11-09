MORGANTOWN — After Tuesday’s season opener at the WVU Coliseum, there’s obviously still a long way to go in the 2021-2022 basketball season, and if the first half was any indication, West Virginia still has a long way to go as well.
But on a night in which coach Bob Huggins was honored for his 900th career win, the Mountaineers were able to shake off a sluggish start and do enough to hold off 17.5-point underdog Oakland to deliver No. 901.
After leading by just four points at the break, WVU used a 23-8 run after halftime to finally give itself some separation and, despite some hiccups down the stretch, pulled out a 60-53 win the first game in the Coliseum to be played without an attendance cap since the 2019-20 season. No official attendance had been given as of press time.
Before the game, WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons presented Huggins with a jersey bearing the number 900. Huggins won his 900th career game as the Mountaineers defeated Morehead State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last spring.
Early in the game, seemingly all of the concerns Huggins expressed about the team on Monday became a quick reality. WVU was outrebounded 48-33 and missed a heaping helping of shots at point-blank range.
The team shot 39.7% from the floor in the opening 20 minutes and those struggles extended to the foul line (5 for 10) and the perimeter (2 for 10 from 3-point range), further handcuffing the offense.
In fact, if not for the energy of fifth-year senior Gabe Osabuohien, there’s no telling where the Mountaineers would have been by the break. Osabuohien had a plus-minus of plus-11 in the opening 20 minutes while no other WVU player was above plus-4. He had half of West Virginia’s offensive rebounds (three), nearly one-third of the team’s total rebounds (six) and scored four points.
Despite his efforts, West Virginia was outrebounded 26-19 in the first half and gave up 11 offensive rebounds to the Golden Grizzlies. After a three-point play from WVU’s Isaiah Cottrell opened the scoring, Oakland ripped off the next nine points and held the lead until the 5:32 mark, when Sherman buried a 3-pointer to give the Mountaineers a 20-18 advantage. That basket was set up by two offensive rebounds from Osabuohien and was the first made 3 by either team to that point.
Both of the Mountaineers’ primary point guards, Kedrian Johnson and Malik Curry, had picked up two fouls before the first five minutes of the half were gone, and Huggins went deep into his bench early and often with 11 WVU players seeing the court before halftime.
But after Oakland opened the second half with a dunk to cut WVU’s margin down to two at 27-25, the energy level and execution noticeably escalated. The Mountaineers scored the next seven points with a Jalen Bridges 3 sandwiched between baskets from Taz Sherman and Osabuohien, and that spurt stretched into an 11-2 run to grab the lead for good. The Golden Grizzlies made one last, late gasp, getting to within five inside the final minute, but it was too little, too late.
Though it was a struggle for the WVU offense at times, the Mountaineers were saved at least in part by their defense and a rough night from Oakland.
The Golden Grizzlies were limited to just 22 of 62 shooting (35.5%) and, despite 20 offensive rebounds, were able to turn them into just 13 points. Also, West Virginia forced 25 turnovers, including 13 from guard Jalen Moore, Oakland’s leading scorer from a year ago. Moore finished with just four points on 2-of-16 shooting.
Sherman led the Mountaineers with 18 points to go with five assists with Sean McNeil adding 11 points. Osabuohien finished with six points and a team-high nine rebounds. Micah Cain scored 15 points to lead Oakland.
West Virginia will host Pitt at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.