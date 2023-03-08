The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

B12 Texas Tech West Virgina Basketball

West Virginia guard Seth Wilson (14) passes the ball under pressure from Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — West Virginia got off to a slow start in the Big 12 Tournament, but settled in and beat Texas Tech 78-62 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center in a first-round game to advance to the tournament quarterfinals.

The Mountaineers got down 9-2 before making their first field goal — they missed their first six and started just 2 of 12 — but got a spark with a pair of 3-pointers from Erik Stevenson after the under-12 media timeout on his way to an 18-point performance.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

