MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia did its part to prove what the Big 12 has been saying all year -- that it is the best conference in the country.
The Mountaineers held off No. 15 Auburn 80-77 on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum in the first game of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for their third win in the last four games.
“We needed it bad, man,” said WVU point guard Kedrian Johnson, who finished with seven points. “Looking at our record, we need every win we can get, so I think this is a great win for us moving down to TCU Tuesday.”
WVU (13-8) got off to a hot start with the help of Erik Stevenson. He had 18 first-half points to power the Mountaineers to a 45-29 lead by halftime after struggling since the team started Big 12 play.
But the Mountaineers had to hold off a late rally from the Tigers (16-5).
“It was a matter of time,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “[Stevenson's] put time in and he’s really worked.”
Stevenson finished with 31 points in the victory with seven 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and three assists.
“It feels like you’re shooting the ball in the ocean,” Stevenson said. “I knew it was going to be that day when, late in the shot clock first half, Tre [Mitchell] had the ball on the right wing and I came up and ghosted a screen, he threw it to me, I threw it up and it went in. I knew it was going to be one of those days when that happened.”
Jimmy Bell Jr. finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Joe Toussaint added nine points off the bench. WVU shot 46% from the field, 45% from 3-point range and 84% from the free throw line in the win.
Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 18 points. Johni Broome had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Allen Flanigan netted 13 points and K.D. Johnson notched 10. The Tigers have now lost back-to-back games and will host Georgia on Wednesday.
All five WVU starters had scored by the first media timeout and the Mountaineers hit a double-digit lead for the first time less than halfway through the opening period -- a much different story than WVU’s game Thursday at Texas Tech, when Huggins pulled all five early and the bench eventually scored 50 points to lead the team to a 15-point win.
The Mountaineers allowed Auburn to make just one of its first seven shots and held the Tigers to just 2-of-9 shooting from the arc in the half. Broome, Auburn's second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, who WVU faced two years ago in the NCAA Tournament while he was at Morehead State, had no points and just two rebounds in the half.
Broome came out strong in the second half, however, and led the Tigers’ comeback attempt. He had 13 points by the final media timeout.
After the break, K.D. Johnson missed a free throw on an and-one attempt and an opportunity to tie things up. Auburn was shooting over 60% in the half at that point.
“I think we did pretty good on [Broome],” Bell said. “He’s a good player. He’s mainly left-handed, so I tried to do my best to keep him from going left. I think we did pretty good on him. He still had a solid game, but overall we did a pretty good job on him.”
Stevenson knocked down a 3-pointer to give WVU a four-point lead, but shortly, after Auburn was right back within a point. Stevenson again made a shot from the arc to create separation, and from there the Mountaineers managed to hold off the Tigers for the 80-77 victory.
"The last four minutes, we didn't get the defensive stops that we had gotten in the other half," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "West Virginia only had four 2-point field goals in the second half. They had six 3s and nine 3s. We did a great job guarding them, and Stevenson obviously had his best game and scored well against us. We tried to recruit him.
"I'm proud of the kids for playing hard. It's a tough environment. ... In some ways, we made progress. We've won our last three road games, and that one right there had a chance to be four in a row. We didn't get off to a great start, and that obviously hurt us."
The Mountaineers have now won back-to-back games and three of their last four.
WVU will return to Big 12 play Tuesday with a 9 p.m. ET game at No. 11 TCU. The Mountaineers beat the Horned Frogs 74-65 on Jan. 18.