MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia did its part to prove what the Big 12 has been saying all year -- that it is the best conference in the country.

The Mountaineers held off No. 15 Auburn 80-77 on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum in the first game of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for their third win in the last four games.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

