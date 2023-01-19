MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s start to Big 12 Conference play was rough -- five straight losses, including four games that were winnable late.
But after finally getting over the hump Wednesday with a 74-65 win over No. 14 TCU at the WVU Coliseum, the Mountaineers are confident they can get back in the hunt.
“Man, I’m happy,” said WVU guard Joe Toussaint, who had seven points off the bench. “I’m happy we got one and now we just build. We got one, but we’ve got like 14, 15 left. So we’re going to enjoy this one tonight, but we’re back to work tomorrow.”
Despite the start in league play, coach Bob Huggins was generally satisfied with the Mountaineers' effort, although their lack of execution in key moments wasn’t always there. The four losses outside of a 76-62 decision against now-No. 2 Kansas on Jan. 7 were decided by an average of 4.8 points.
“I think we all realize we had opportunities and we just kind of gave them away,” Huggins said. “We had opportunities to beat Oklahoma at Oklahoma, we had an opportunity to beat Oklahoma State at Oklahoma State -- we’ve had plenty of opportunities. We maybe could’ve, should’ve been a whole lot better off than what we are right now, but right now I’m going to settle for just winning one. It feels good to win one.”
The five-game losing streak included a one-point, 77-76 loss against Oklahoma at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, in the last game before the Mountaineers’ first Big 12 win.
Huggins said he got his team together after that loss, knowing it had a chance to be back in the hunt with a favorable stretch ahead -- favorable for Big 12 standards, at least, with three out of their next four games at home and one on the road at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are the only winless team in league play after WVU’s win over TCU.
“At 0-5 and even losing at Oklahoma, they were never bitching, they were never down -- they were, ‘Hey, let’s go get the next one. We can win. We can make a run,’” Huggins said. “I got them together and just said, ‘Fellas, we’re going to play three at home and certainly a winnable away game. Let’s go make a run.’”
What seemed like a sure-fire win after a strong first half -- WVU took a 39-24 lead into the break and held all the momentum playing in front of a crowd of 11,402 -- turned into an all-too-familiar feeling as TCU cut the deficit to two with 5:14 to play.
But after Huggins called a timeout, the Mountaineers went on an 11-2 run to pull back ahead by double figures, before closing out the 74-65 win.
“They were good in the huddle -- they were probably better than I was,” Huggins said. “They were probably better than I was. They were good in the huddle, and [Kedrian Johnson’s] been great. Keddy is, without a question, our leader. He’s the guy that really, I think, runs the show.
“He was good, Joe was good; I thought our bench was good. I think it was just those guys, and then I think the other guys kind of get on board when they see those guys are still enthusiastic and talking about winning a game.”
While WVU still has ground to make up, it now has a win in Big 12 play.
Kansas State, Kansas and Iowa State are all 5-1 in league play, Texas is 4-2, TCU and Baylor are 3-3 and Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are 2-4.
The Mountaineers will remain home to face No. 7 Texas on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum, before heading to Texas Tech next Wednesday. They’ll then welcome No. 16 Auburn to Morgantown for an SEC/Big 12 Challenge nonconference game Jan. 28, before returning to Big 12 play at TCU on Jan. 31.