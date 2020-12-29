By the time the ball goes into the air at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, West Virginia University’s men’s basketball team will have had a week off to stew over its second-half collapse in a 79-65 loss at No. 3 Kansas.
For most of the Mountaineers, it was a week that included trips home filled with holiday traditions.
But what lies ahead now is no holiday. It’s the grind of the second half of the schedule, one filled with tough Big 12 Conference matchups on a night-in, night-out basis.
First however, No. 9 West Virginia (7-2) has the matter of taking on Northeastern (1-4) at 2 p.m. Tuesday as the Huskies, streamed on ESPN+. Northeastern stepped in to replace Buffalo on the Mountaineers’ schedule after that game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Buffalo program.
Beyond Tuesday’s date with the Huskies, WVU will nosedive into the thick of conference play with three of its next four Big 12 games on the road — at Oklahoma (Saturday), at Oklahoma State (Monday) and at No. 2 Baylor (Jan. 12) sandwiched around a home matchup against No. 8 Texas (Jan. 9).
While the break after a big loss in Lawrence, Kansas was nice, WVU players agreed that they’re ready to go.
“It was great being at home, seeing family and enjoying Christmas at home,” WVU point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride said. “But I think everybody is ready to get back after it.”
“Morgantown, West Virginia is basically my home now,” forward Gabe Osabuohien added. “We had a couple days off but it’s right back to work.”
The schedule is about to ramp up and, on the surface, a game Tuesday against a Northeastern team that has a less-than-stellar record would seem to carry the potential for much more harm than good.
But during his Zoom press conference on Monday, WVU coach Bob Huggins pointed to multiple reasons for a game with the Huskies, one that he hopes further prepares the Mountaineers for what lies ahead.
“The way they play is different than what we’re used to, which is good, because [there are] a multitude of different ways to play, particularly in our league,” Huggins said. “We haven’t played [our] young guys very much. Those guys need to play. The more we get them into games the better they’re going to be, the more ready they’re going to be to play.
“I think our strength is in our numbers and we haven’t used that and that’s to a large degree my fault. But then again, we haven’t really put people away the way we need to put people away … the way we should be capable of putting people away.”
As for the Huskies, perhaps their record is a bit misleading. Those four losses include a six-point loss at Syracuse, a four-point loss at Old Dominion and a 76-58 defeat at Georgia in a game in which Northeastern led 45-32 at halftime.
Going back to WVU’s loss at Kansas, the Jayhawks hit 16 3-pointers, with four players making at least three of them. That kind of balanced outside shooting is something that Huggins expects to see again on Tuesday.
“[Northeastern does] a great job in ball-screen series, which again is good for us to spend time and work on,” Huggins said. “They’ve got a bunch of people that can make shots, so your ability to help off of the ball ... I mean they had double digits at halftime [on Georgia] and Georgia came back and played well in the second half. They spread you. They spread you because they can make shots. Everybody they put on the floor is capable of making perimeter shots.”
It all starts with Northeastern point guard Tyson Walker, who is averaging 17 points and 5.6 assists. Fellow guard Jahmyl Telfort is also in double figures at 13.8 points per game and has made 10 of his 14 3-point attempts in four games, a ridiculous clip of 71.4%.
Provided the Mountaineers don’t go into long stretches of zone defense, as they did against Kansas, Walker will largely be McBride’s problem and it will be another in a long line of marquee one-on-one matchups against other quality point guards.
“They really like to keep the ball in [Walker’s] hands a lot,” McBride said. “It’s going to be tough. With our defense we’re going to try to deny him the ball, obviously, and try to make his life has hard as we can. He really runs the show. When he’s playing well, they’re playing well, so try to stop him and stop the whole team.”