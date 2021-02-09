The phrase “team win” has become one of the most overused adages in the coach-speak dictionary in recent years. And West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins isn’t much for coach-speak.
But even he couldn’t find a better way to sum up his team’s performance on Tuesday night, one in which the Mountaineers overcame shorthanded adversity, in a hostile road environment against a top-10 team and did so with contributions from up and down the roster.
The No. 14 Mountaineers were without each of their three leading scorers for significant stretches on Tuesday, yet still led for 34:47 and weathered every run by No. 7 Texas Tech in pulling off a pivotal 82-71 win Tuesday night in Lubbock, Texas.
It reinforced an 88-87 win over the Red Raiders in Morgantown on Jan. 25. In that one, there was plenty of adversity, with the Mountaineers trailing by 12 with inside of eight minutes to go.
But even that was nothing compared to what WVU was up against on Tuesday.
“Everybody talks great team win and sometimes you look at that and say, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me, some of those guys sucked,’” Huggins said. “But, no, we were good.
“I’m as pleased as I can be with how we played.”
Top scorer and sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride (15.9 points per game entering the contest) was forced to the bench at the 11-minute mark of the first half after collecting his second foul. The Mountaineers' second-leading scorer, Derek Culver (14.3), picked up his second, third and fourth fouls in the first 5:01 of the second half and spent the next 10:24 on the bench after scoring 12 points before the break.
And WVU's third-leading scorer, senior guard Taz Sherman (13.1), never stepped onto the floor after injuring his groin in practice earlier in the week.
Yet on the road, against the seventh-ranked team in the country, WVU was able to maintain when it needed to and eventually pulled out a huge Big 12 Conference win, the team’s sixth in a row.
“We really banded together as a team tonight,” McBride said. “Things got hard tonight and we got stronger.”
There was no shortage of heroes wearing blue and gold.
Sean McNeil, who was inserted into the starting lineup for Sherman, poured in a game-high 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Gabe Osabuohien was his normal defensive nuisance and even added five points and four rebounds to the cause. Point guard Jordan McCabe scored four points, but most importantly turned it over only once as he and junior guard Kedrian Johnson engineered the offense over the final 10 minutes of the second half.
Once McBride came back in the game after the break, he scored 18 of his 20 points and dished out four assists. Culver finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
And the newfound defensive success WVU (14-5 overall, 7-3 Big 12 Conference) found in Saturday’s 91-79 win over Kansas seemed to follow the team to Lubbock. It wasn’t perfect, but the Mountaineers found stops when they needed them, as the Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5) were just 1 for their final 9 from the floor as WVU closed on an 11-2 spurt. And though Tech outscored WVU 34-16 in the paint, part of that was an 18-4 advantage in the second half with Culver largely on the bench.
“I’ve got to give our guys credit, we switched defenses several times and they did a great job,” Huggins said. “They did a better job actually defensively of knowing what to do than they did on offense at times.
“What Gabe did defensively at the end of the game, which he always does, but he single-handedly shut off their penetration.”
Tech point guard Mac McClung, who scored 30 points in the teams’ first matchup, scored 17 points on Tuesday and fouled out late after going 7 for 16 from the floor. Terrence Shannon added 13 points for the Red Raiders and Kyler Edwards scored 11.
Red Raiders coach Chris Beard was ejected from the game after collecting two technical fouls with 23.5 seconds to go. The Mountaineers attempted 39 free throws, making 29 of them while Tech went 14 for 20 from the line.
Tuesday marked West Virginia’s first win on the road against a Big 12 team ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll. The Mountaineers had been 0-10 previously.