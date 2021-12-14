MORGANTOWN — As good as senior guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil have been in the scoring department as of late, that likely won’t be enough as West Virginia sets to begin conference play in a rugged Big 12 on New Year’s Day with a trip to Texas.
That’s certainly not lost on WVU coach Bob Huggins, who has bemoaned the team’s need for a third scoring option over recent weeks.
That role is one that was supposed to be filled by sophomore Jalen Bridges, but that hasn’t come to fruition of late as the 6-foot-7 forward from Fairmont has attempted just eight shots combined over the team’s last three games.
“It isn’t that Jalen missed shots, it’s that he didn’t take them,” Huggins said in a postgame news conference after the team’s 63-50 win over Kent State on Sunday. “He just didn’t take them. When we got pretty good last year, a lot of it was because he made shots. Now you’ve got three guys that really can spread you that you’ve got to guard. Everybody’s not packed in the lane.”
Bridges has certainly shown flashes both last season and this season. He eclipsed double-digit scoring three times in the team’s final six games of the 2020-21 season, including a 22-point outburst against TCU. He scored 18 points in a win over Pittsburgh in the team’s second game this season, but his scoring average (7.4 points per game) is below expectations.
To Bridges’ credit, even though he’s mired in a bit of an offensive slump, Huggins pointed out that Bridges has found a way to contribute elsewhere.
“I think Jalen’s been really good,” Huggins said. “Defensively, Jalen’s done a really good job, he’s kept balls alive. I think he’s been fine. He’s just been hesitant to shoot for some reason.”
Yet those defensive and rebounding contributions may ultimately not be enough. Over the past two games — wins over Kent State and Connecticut — Sherman and McNeil have combined to score 85 of WVU’s 119 points (71.4%).
And the Big 12 looks to be possibly even more brutal than it was a year ago, especially defensively. Nine of the 10 teams in the Big 12 rank in the top 40 in national defensive efficiency, with Kansas being the outlier at No. 78. That’s out of 350 Division 1 teams.
Seven of them rank in the top 25, including Baylor (second), Iowa State (third), Texas Tech (fifth), Kansas State (19th), Oklahoma State (20th), Texas (23rd) and Oklahoma (24th).
So, the urgency to fill the scoring void is only increasing as Big 12 play approaches. While Huggins remains steadfast in his belief that Bridges will eventually be the guy to take up the slack, he also pointed out other areas of need that could help as well.
“I think JB will be it,” Huggins said. “But we need somebody else to score. We really need somebody to score it close. If you think back, for the most part, we’ve had a guy like that. We had Derek [Culver, who declared as a professional after last season] for three years. He was a guy that really stopped the bleeding, so to speak, that we could throw it close to. We don’t have anybody to throw it close to.”
“I repeatedly tell JB that, ‘We need you to shoot the ball, it can’t just be Sean and Taz.’ And we’re the worst team I’ve ever seen at missing 1-footers. Nobody can make one. Maybe, I guess, if you can’t make a 1-footer, you shouldn’t be able to make a free throw either. It’s 15 feet longer.”
While McNeil and Sherman are both aware the team depends on them for points, they also have vocalized their responsibilities in terms of helping their teammates find their offensive rhythms. It’s a fine line to walk for both.
Huggins said too much unselfishness may have been the cause for some recent turnover problems for Sherman, who has committed seven of them in the past two games.
“I think he forced things trying to get other guys involved more than trying to do something he can’t do,” Huggins said. “He tried to get [center] Isaiah [Cottrell] involved a few times. He tried to get most of the bigs that were in the game involved, particularly in transition. I just think he was really trying to get them into the game.”
It’s a responsibility both Sherman and McNeil have acknowledged in news conferences, but for their parts, they have continued to express their belief in their teammates. That continued on Sunday when Bridges was brought up.
“I was trying to get Jalen going tonight,” McNeil said. “Jalen’s kind of been in a slump, but shooters are going to keep shooting. We’ve got full faith in Jalen — next game, next shot, it’s going in. So, once we start getting other guys going, we’re going to be really good.”