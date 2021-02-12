There were differing opinions on just how difficult West Virginia’s practice really was on Thursday.
Junior guard Jordan McCabe referred to it as “a slaughter.” Coach Bob Huggins disagreed.
But whether or not it was rough, the Mountaineers will have a couple of things to guard against as No. 12 Oklahoma visits the Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday — a potent Sooners offense and complacency.
The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. tipoff. The game will air on Big 12 Now as well as ESPN+.
With wins over Kansas and No. 7 Texas Tech in its last two games, the No. 14 Mountaineers (14-5 overall, 7-3 Big 12) are coming off their best two-game win streak of the season and have catapulted themselves into solo possession of second place in the league standings.
But Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4) looms just a half-game behind and already owns a 75-71 win over WVU this season. So, there is no time to be satisfied, and whether Huggins chose to deliver that message verbally or through practice drills, everyone agreed on Friday during Zoom press conferences that it’s an important one to receive.
“This could be taken away from us at any time and we found that out a year ago,” Huggins said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and the season being canceled before the Big 12 tournament a year ago. “So, knowing it could be taken away from us today or tomorrow or a week from now, why wouldn’t you give it everything that you possibly can give it as long as we at least know that we’re going to be able to play?”
Aside from the importance in terms of the conference standings, the Mountaineers shouldn’t be hard-pressed to find motivation just in playing Oklahoma. The Sooners clipped WVU on Jan. 2 as the Mountaineers played just their second game after the departure of center Oscar Tshiebwe. WVU still looked very much like a team that was reinventing the wheel offensively and fell behind by 18 points at halftime before a furious rally fell just short in the waning moments.
The results of the last two games indicate a team that has begun to hit its stride as a four-guard-out, one-forward-in attack, and the Mountaineers certainly feel like a different team than it was at the turn of the new year. Senior forward Gabe Osabuohien certainly thinks so and said effort and focus shouldn’t be a problem on Saturday.
“Nobody was really at their maximum potential, definitely this time we owe them for what they did to us last time,” Osabuohien said. “It’s more personal. We’re getting ready to get on a good run here so this is going to be a big win for us and it’s a big game.”
To pull it off, the Mountaineers will have to slow an Oklahoma offense that boasts three double-figure scorers, led by senior guard Austin Reeves at 15.8 points per game. Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon is next, averaging 12.5 points, with 6-foot-9 senior forward Brady Manek arguably being the catalyst of it all, averaging 10.9 points.
But it was the team’s fourth-leading scorer, junior guard Umoja Gibson (9.9 points per game) who lit up WVU for 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 8 of 11 on 3-pointers.
Since that first meeting, Huggins said he’s seen little change in terms of Oklahoma’s philosophy or attack. But coming in winning six of their last seven games, Huggins contends that the Sooners probably shouldn’t adjust.
“They run great offense, I think [Oklahoma coach] Lon [Kruger] is a master at getting people isolated and getting the matchups that he wants,” Huggins said. “They’re so good at it, why would you change?”
While change has certainly come and led to improvement offensively for West Virginia, the same, at least over the last two games, can be said defensively, where the Mountaineers have come up with pivotal stops when they needed them.
Just a couple of weeks ago, Huggins consistently referred to effort and caring when it came to his team’s defensive struggles. And though winning alleviates problems, there certainly has seemed to be a different level of intensity on defense over the last week or two.
So, were Huggins’ criticisms that inspirational? Perhaps, and to hear McCabe tell it, they were likely intentional as well.
“If you ask any player at any time whether or not they think they are giving enough effort, a player is going to tell you, ‘Yes,’” McCabe said. “But what a Hall of Fame coach does is find ways to get his team to a higher level than they’re at right now.
“I’ll be real blunt and honest: [Thursday’s] practice was a little bit of a slaughter in terms of making sure we’re not complacent. It seemed as if the staff was focused on making sure we knew that this isn’t our peak. Beating a good Texas Tech team on the road is great, but [Thursday] was kind of a reset button. You have to do it sometimes after a loss, which I think after Florida Huggs did, and then you have to find times to do it after wins too, and it’s just a testament to how good of a coach he is.
“Do you love it as a player? No. It’s not a fun practice. Like [Thursday], you didn’t come out of there and be like, ‘This is extremely enjoyable.’ But as a competitor — and I think certain guys on this team align with this mentality — you realize that it’s needed. Sometimes, yeah, the public might not understand why he kind of rips us a new one every now and then, but it makes sense because winning makes sense.”
n WVU senior guard Taz Sherman was a game-time scratch in the team’s 82-71 win over Tech. Huggins provided no update on his availability on Saturday when asked.