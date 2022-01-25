Wednesday night’s matchup between West Virginia and Oklahoma in Morgantown may not be the most marquee Big 12 Conference men's basketball game of the week in terms of records.
But it may be the most important in terms of postseason tournament hopes.
Yes, it’s still early in league play, but there’s little doubt that the matchup is vital for both the Mountaineers (13-5 overall, 2-4 Big 12) and Sooners (12-7, 2-5) for different reasons. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.
Both teams will look to end losing streaks, with West Virginia having dropped three straight and Oklahoma coming in losing its last four. Both teams dropped games to No. 4 Baylor and No. 5 Kansas during their recent slides.
WVU and Oklahoma have a chance to get back on track and the winner will, at the least, pick up a crucial conference win in a Big 12 in which every victory is precious. The loser will find itself taking another step back and staring up an even steeper hill to try and climb back to league relevance and the NCAA Tournament picture.
WVU coach Bob Huggins said his team's demeanor has not changed much, for better or worse, during its three-game losing streak.
“They don’t seem a whole lot different,” Huggins said during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “We’ve got some things to fix, I know that.”
Included on that list are certainly things like passing, taking care of the ball and finishing around the rim, all things that have haunted the Mountaineers this season. The inefficient passing has led directly to inefficient offense, as evidenced by WVU’s position at 333rd out of 350 teams in assists per game (10.4).
One explanation is that with several new players in the rotation and starters assuming bigger bulks of the responsibility, unfamiliarity has hindered the team’s flow. Huggins isn’t so sure.
“Really, having the same color uniform on ought to be just a clue for them,” Huggins deadpanned. “We haven’t passed it very well. We threw one at Texas Tech that hit our guy in the shoulder, hit one of their guys, bounced up in the air and we got it back. And the guy it hit, he wasn’t throwing it to him. That part has really been a challenge.”
As to whether Huggins and his staff can get it fixed by season’s end?
“I’m going to try like crazy,” he said.
It certainly won’t be easy as the Mountaineers are again set to face another defensive-oriented league foe. The Sooners, like most teams in the Big 12, are among the stingiest in the country, ranking 33rd in scoring defense (62.5 points per game).
Oklahoma is doing it with largely a new cast of characters and a new coach in Porter Moses, who arrived from Loyola Chicago in the offseason to replace the retired Lon Kruger.
Schematically, the Sooners have changed a bit as Moses has begun installing his own philosophies. In terms of quality, Huggins can’t tell much difference.
“They run great offense, he’s done a great job with them, done a great job putting the team together,” Huggins said. “He runs a variation of a lot of really good stuff that a lot of really good coaches [ran]. I think his background with [former college coach] Rick Marjerus has helped him.
“They’re great at back-cutting you. They’re great at when you start watching the ball, back-cutting. They do a great job of opening up driving lanes so they can drive it at the rim. I really like their team.”
Leading scorer Tanner Morgan (12.7 points per game) transferred from Eastern Washington but the Mountaineers are certainly familiar with second-leading scorer Umoja Gibson (12.4), who torched WVU for 29 points in the teams’ first meeting a year ago and followed that up with 19 in a 91-90 overtime win for OU in Morgantown. The Sooners swept both meetings last season.
Elijah Harkless (9.9 points per game), Jalen Hill (9.4) and Jordan Goldwire (9.3) provide the Sooners with scoring punch as well.
After Saturday’s loss at Texas Tech, Huggins seemed to draw a line in the sand, citing possible lineup and rotation changes moving forward. When asked on Tuesday, Huggins said he wasn’t sure if that would happen on Wednesday or not.
But certainly something’s got to give, and Huggins admitted as much again on Tuesday.
“I’ve never been very satisfied with losing, and we’ve lost,” Huggins said. “And we’ve had some opportunities that we had blown opportunities. But a lot of things happen. A lot of things happen. A bad pass, a missed shot -- we missed 11 shots inside 2 feet. How are you going to win?”