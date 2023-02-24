The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kansas West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) is defended by Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

 AP photo

West Virginia will get its final road swing of the regular season started with a 4 p.m. ET game Saturday against No. 3 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Mountaineers (16-12 overall, 5-10 Big 12) lost to the Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4) 76-62 on Jan. 7 in Morgantown as part of a five-game losing streak to open Big 12 Conference play.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you