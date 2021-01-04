Bob Huggins' 300th win as West Virginia University's men's basketball coach was a special one, thanks one of the most remarkable comebacks of his career on the Mountaineer sidelines.
WVU trailed by 19 points midway through the second half and stormed back for an 87-84 win over Oklahoma State Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Huggins' milestone win made him just the second WVU coach to reach 300 victories. He trails only Gale Catlett, who amassed 439 wins from 1979-2002, on the Mountaineer victory list.
No. 14 WVU (9-3 overall, 2-2 Big 12) trailed 68-49 with 11:15 left in the game, but got back in it on an 11-0 run over the next three minutes to cut the deficit to 68-60. The Mountaineers outscored the Cowboys 27-16 the rest of the way to secure the win.
WVU's Derek Culver, coming off a two-point, six-rebound performance in the Mountaineers' 75-71 loss at Oklahoma Saturday, bounced back in a big way Monday, finishing with 22 points and 19 rebounds. It was the 6-foot-10 junior's sixth double-double of the season, and he reached that in the first half alone with 11 points and 10 boards.
"Playing hard," Huggins deadpanned when asked about the difference in Culver's game over the last three days in Oklahoma. "We had a little sit-down [Sunday] ... I didn't think he gave us the kind of effort [against Oklahoma] we need to have from him. When we need a basket, he's the guy we're gonna throw the ball to."
Culver, who played just 22 minutes against Oklahoma, was on the floor for 36 minutes against Oklahoma State.
"Coach told us to capitalize on our size [advantage]," Culver said, "and attack the rack with reckless abandon."
WVU's Miles "Deuce" McBride also had a big game, scoring 21 points, including a 6-for-6 performance at the free-throw line and three 3-pointers, including one that gave the Mountaineers their first lead of the night, 76-75, with 3:02 left in the game.
Twelve of McBride's 21 points came in the final four minutes as the Mountaineers roared back and grabbed the lead for good.
"He loves these moments, loves the opportunity to take charge," Huggins said of McBride. "He's a guy that doesn't shy away from the challenge."
Taz Sherman added 20 points for the Mountaineers, including three 3-pointers.
Oklahoma State (7-3, 1-3) was led by freshman Cade Cunningham, the 2019 Naismith National High School Player of the Year. A 6-5 guard, Cunningham had team-highs of 25 points and nine rebounds before fouling out in the final minute.
Isaac "Ice" Likekele, 6-foot-5 junior guard, connected on his first six shots from the floor and finished with 22 points, including 16 in the first half.
WVU never lost the lead after McBride's 3-pointer, but Oklahoma State kept it close over the final three minutes. The teams traded buckets until WVU's Kedrian Johnson took a charge on a drive to the basket by Cunningham with 31 seconds seconds left, fouling out the Cowboys' young star.
Johnson hit one of two free throws to up WVU's lead to three points, 84-81. After Oklahoma came up empty on its next possession, Sean McNeil gave the Mountaineers an 85-81 lead with a free throw before Oklahoma State's Rondel Walker hit a 3 to make it a one-point game with 17 seconds to go.
McBride added to the lead with a pair of free throws with 14.8 seconds left, and a missed 3-pointer and a blocked shot by Culver sealed the win.
The Mountaineers never led in the first half despite outrebounding the Cowboys 29-19, including a whopping 16 offensive boards in the first 20 minutes. WVU's poor shooting (13 for 40) in the first half had a lot to do with that. The Mountaineers shooting improved significantly in the second half, when they hit 16 of 30 shots from the floor.
Oklahoma State's biggest lead in the first half was 12 points, but WVU cut its deficit to four (32-28) on a Culver jumper in the lane with 5:49 to play. Oklahoma State outscored the Mountaineers 13-7 the rest of the half and took a 45-35 lead into the break after Bryce Williams hit a 3-pointer in the waning seconds.
It was WVU's second game in three days in which the Mountaineers faced huge deficits. Against Oklahoma Saturday, they trailed 38-20 at halftime.
"We gotta stop spotting teams 19, 20 points every game," Culver said. "We need to jump out of the gate and take care of business."
Gabe Osabuohein was a non-factor factor for WVU, finishing with no points and just one rebound while having his playing time limited due to foul trouble. His absence helped Oklahoma State enjoy a 48-36 advantage in points in the paint.
WVU outrebounded Oklahoma State 48-39 and finished with 22 offensive boards.
The Mountaineers next play at 1 p.m. Saturday when they host No. 4-ranked Texas. WVU dropped five spots in the Associated Press poll released Monday, from No. 9 to No. 14.