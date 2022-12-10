MORGANTOWN — West Virginia knew Kedrian Johnson’s defense on the nation’s leading scorer, Jordan “Jelly” Walker, would be key in its matchup with UAB on Saturday.
The point guard got the job done on the offensive end as well.
Johnson finished with a team-high 17 points and helped the Mountaineers hold Walker and the Blazers under their scoring averages to claim an 81-70 win at the WVU Coliseum.
“You heard all week about how good the little guy is in Birmingham. I kept saying, ‘He hadn’t seen Keddy yet,’ ” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “Keddy did a terrific job, did a terrific job. And then when he wasn’t on him, Joe [Toussaint] was on him and Joe did a good job on him.
“Those two were, not just at the defensive end, but they were both hard to guard at the offensive end. I think Keddy was one or two away from his all-time high.”
Johnson posted his 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and 7–of-7 shooting from the free throw line, while adding two rebounds and two assists. Johnson’s career high came last season when he scored 18 against Arkansas.
He was one of four Mountaineers (8-2) to score in double figures in the win. Emmitt Matthews Jr. left the game after falling awkwardly while being fouled by Eric Gaines 31 seconds in, but after returning from the locker room, he added 16 points, including four made 3-pointers. He also had nine rebounds.
“I feel like the first one I had was a little too open. After that, once you hit one, see one go into the basket — especially after being out for a minute, so you kind of come in fresh even though I might’ve been feeling a little weird or what not — I just saw the hoop and I shot it and I felt good,” Matthews said.
Toussaint had 14 points off the bench and Tre Mitchell finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Walker entered the game averaging 25.7 points per game but was held to just 19 Saturday on 6-of-17 shooting from the field and 4-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. He had seven assists and seven turnovers.
“I told them before the game that I wasn’t leaving him,” Johnson said. “Going into the game, they already knew that was my matchup.”
“Same thing. When [Johnson] gets tired, I’m like, ‘All right, I’ve got him. I’ll stay with him.’ If I get tired, he stays with him,” Toussaint added.
Javian Davis also had 19 points for UAB, as well as nine rebounds, and KJ Buffen had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The Blazers turned the ball over 19 times, resulting in 25 WVU points. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Blazers. UAB is next scheduled to host South Carolina on Wednesday.
WVU limited UAB’s offense — which entered fourth nationally in scoring at 90.1 points per game — to just 31 first-half points and Walker to just six through the first 20 minutes to take a 40-31 lead into halftime. The Mountaineers forced 11 turnovers during that time and held the Blazers without a made 3-pointer until Ledarrius Brewer connected on one with 1:13 left in the half. UAB was 2-of-7 from 3-point range in the half.
Johnson, who had 11 of his 17 points in the first half, kickstarted a 9-0 run late in the period that gave WVU the lead for the remainder of the half with an and-one, and followed with two more made free throws during the stretch. Matthews capped off the roughly two and a half minute stretch with a dunk. The Mountaineers led by as many as nine in the half on three occasions, including heading into halftime after a tough finish at the rim from Toussaint, who followed with a steal and two free throws after being fouled on the play.
UAB used a 14-2 run early in the second half to pull ahead by two. Walker scored eight of his 19 points during the stretch.
WVU responded with a 10-2 run, with eight of those points coming at the free throw line, to retake the lead. The Mountaineers later extended the lead to double digits with a 6-0 run capped off with a jumper from Johnson with 6:22 to go and UAB never got back within single digits in WVU’s 81-70 win.
The Mountaineers beat UAB 65-59 last season in Birmingham, Ala., and held Walker to 13 points in that meeting.
“[The offensive performance was] not great,” UAB coach Andy Kennedy said. “Look at Jelly Walker. Last year he was 6-for-20, 1-for-9 with seven turnovers. This year, he’s 6-for-17 with seven turnovers. I think he would prefer not to see West Virginia anymore.”
The Mountaineers are scheduled to continue a four-game homestand Dec. 18 against Buffalo, before closing it out Dec. 22 against Stony Brook. WVU is set to open Big 12 play Dec. 31 at Kansas State.