AUSTIN, Texas -- Much of what went wrong for West Virginia in its first meeting with Texas went wrong again in the second meeting with the No. 5 Longhorns.
The Mountaineers turned the ball over 20 times, shot 67% from the free throw line and lost 94-60 on Saturday at Moody Center.
“They made shots. We turned the ball over. We didn’t make shots,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I don’t think we were prepared for the physicality. We hadn’t seen that all year. I think that bothered us.”
WVU (15-10 overall, 4-8 Big 12) turned the ball over 20 times -- 10 in each half -- in a 69-61 loss to league-leading Texas (20-5, 9-3) at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 21, and the Longhorns scored 19 points off of those turnovers.
The latest turnover woes started from WVU’s first possession at Texas’ new $375 million arena, and continued throughout the first half.
The Mountaineers turned the ball over 13 times over the first 20 minutes, and Texas turned those miscues into 21 points to take a 51-30 lead into halftime. Tre Mitchell, who transferred to WVU from Texas in the offseason, accounted for five of the Mountaineers’ first-half turnovers.
“They did about the same thing,” Huggins said.
WVU got off to a promising start with some hot shooting early and led by four just over five minutes in, but the tides quickly turned. Texas scored seven straight points and throughout the half had five runs where it scored at least five unanswered points. The largest was nine straight points in a 13-2 stretch in which the Longhorns held WVU without a field goal for more than four minutes.
The story was opposite for the Longhorns, who turned the ball over just three times and made it to the free throw line frequently in the opening period. Texas went 16 of 16 from the charity stripe in the first half to help build the 21-point lead, highlighted by a dunk from Sir’Jabari Rice in the closing seconds to cap off his 14-point first half.
“I thought ... our coaching staff did a great job with the preparation for this game here,” Texas interim coach Rodney Terry said. “Played a really well-coached West Virginia team that’s been playing really well to this point right now over the last five games, but I thought we had really good carry-over from our two days of practice on Wednesday and Thursday and guys brought that to the floor today, and we were able to beat a team that’s been playing really well.”
Rice finished with a game-high 24 points off the bench, including 10-of-10 shooting from the free throw line. The Longhorns went 24 of 25 from the line as a team.
“We’ve got to be willing to step up when your name’s called,” Rice said. “Obviously everybody’s not going to have a good game, starting five’s not going to have a good game every single game, they’re not going to have a good start, so you’ve got to be able to have a good bench coming off and you’ve got to be able to support those guys just like we would support if we were having a bad game.”
Marcus Carr added 16 points, Timmy Allen had 14 and Arterio Morris had 12. The Longhorns finished with just six turnovers and scored 32 of their 94 points off of WVU’s 20 turnovers.
Texas is next scheduled to play at Texas Tech on Monday.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. was the only Mountaineer to finish with double-figure scoring. He had 13 points. Josiah Harris and Patrick Suemnick -- who came in late after the game was out of reach -- finished as WVU’s second- and third-leading scorers with eight and seven points, respectively, and joined Matthews as the only Mountaineers to make multiple field goals.
Things didn’t get any better for the Mountaineers in the second half, either. WVU shot 33% and Texas grew the lead to 37 before finishing off the 94-60 blowout -- the largest margin of victory in the series for Texas over WVU.
WVU will finish the road trip to the Lone Star State with a 9 p.m. ET game Monday at No. 14 Baylor. The Mountaineers lost to the Bears 83-78 on Jan. 11 in Morgantown.