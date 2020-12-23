West Virginia’s efforts to keep its men’s basketball schedule full have been an ongoing process, and Mountaineers’ director of basketball operations Josh Eilert has been one of the busiest people in the WVU Coliseum as he has structured and restructured the Mountaineers’ slate over the past several months.
Eilert was on the hunt for an opponent again soon after Buffalo, next Tuesday’s scheduled foe, had to pause its operations due to positive COVID-19 testing, and he has again came up with a foe. WVU will now host Northeastern at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast will be available on the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.
Northeastern is 1-4 this season following a 76-58 loss at Georgia on Tuesday. The Huskies have a win over Massachusetts (78-75) on Dec. 13. Last season, Northeastern recorded 17 wins and lost in the championship game of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament to Hofstra.
This will be the final non-conference game for the Huskies before they open up CAA play. They dropped an out-of-conference game to UMass on the front end of a Friday/Sunday doubleheader with the Minutemen, and also were downed by Syracuse (62-56) and Old Dominion (66-62).
West Virginia and Northeastern have met once. On Nov. 29, 2003, Northeastern -- coached by current WVU assistant Ron Everhart -- defeated the Mountaineers 91-84 at the WVU Coliseum.