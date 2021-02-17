MORGANTOWN -- The process of shaking off Saturday’s bitter 91-90 double-overtime loss to now-No. 9 Oklahoma has already begun, with No. 13 West Virginia getting an unexpected week of practices in the aftermath.
WVU was originally scheduled to play No. 2 Baylor twice this week, but those games were postponed due to COVID-19 contacts within the Bears’ program. The road won’t get much easier with the Mountaineers traveling to No. 12 Texas on Saturday, but at least there’s more time to prepare.
But when it comes to practices, WVU coach Bob Huggins puts as much premium on quality as he does quantity. He could tell in the days prior to the team’s showdown with the Sooners that the Mountaineers weren’t quite right.
“We didn’t have good practices, I don’t know what to tell you,” Huggins said. “I did everything I could do to try and get them to concentrate harder, but when you fumble balls, generally speaking, when you miss a lot of shots you usually make, when you miss free throws, when you miss 1-footers, when you miss 3-, 4-footers, generally speaking -- you know, (former assistant coach) Billy Hahn used to say, ‘You can’t cheat the basketball gods.’ There might be some truth to that.”
Huggins also believes there were several factors contributing to the team’s lackluster preparation.
“A lot of it is concentration, ours was not very good" after an 82-71 win at Texas Tech on Feb. 9, Huggins said. “But we get back at 4:30 in the morning, you can’t practice the next day, we come in, they’re still tired -- I was tired, I know they were tired. We had a terrible practice (on Feb. 11), and (Friday) we were so-so at best.
"But I think it’s a combination of a lot of things. I think it’s a combination of not getting any sleep, which is hard to do when it takes you three-and-a-half hours to fly back playing a 9 o’clock game. I think that’s part of it. I think part of it is, I think they were kind of fooling themselves after beating a couple of ranked teams. I think that’s part of it.”
STREAKY McNEIL: There were some good things to take away from Saturday’s loss as well.
Junior guard Sean McNeil caught fire for a second straight game and scored 13 straight Mountaineer points in the second half to help pull WVU even after falling behind down the stretch.
Over the past two games, a starter in both, McNeil has gone for 26 and 21 points while shooting a combined 15 for 26 from the floor and 10 for 17 from 3-point range.
Perhaps the biggest shot of them all on Saturday was a long 3 that McNeil hit as the shot clock expired to punctuate his hot stretch, and it came right in the face of an Oklahoma defender.
“I just saw the shot clock running down, I think it was four or five seconds left,” McNeil explained. “It just felt good as soon as it left my hand.”
That kind of streakiness is nothing new to McNeil’s teammates, as sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride said after the team’s win against the Red Raiders last week.
“Anytime he’s hitting his first couple shots we know it’s going to be a long game for the other guy guarding him,” McBride said. “We see it every day in practice. And when he’s playing with a confidence like that -- that’s ‘Hot Boy’ out there. He’s hard to stop.”
OTHER CONTRIBUTIONS: McNeil wasn’t the only player to help buoy the Mountaineers against Oklahoma on Saturday. Junior forward Derek Culver poured in 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and McBride was good for 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
But, as usual, it went far beyond scoring for West Virginia. Gabe Osabuohien came up with critical offensive rebounds in the final couple of minutes of regulation, giving the Mountaineers multiple chances to win the game.
And then there was Jalen Bridges, who struggled again to hit shots. Bridges is now 3 for 13 from 3-point range in the team’s last five games and is 8 for 25 from the floor in that same stretch.
Otherwise, Bridges was good on Saturday, pulling down 11 rebounds to go with eight points in a team-high 48 minutes. Those rebounds were crucial and will continue to be as Bridges, Osabuohien and forward Emmitt Matthews attempt to provide assistance to Culver in the post and on the glass.
“Jalen played better than anybody else we had,” Huggins said. “Certainly can’t point the finger at Jalen.”