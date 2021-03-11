KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A game-tying 3-point attempt from Sean McNeil went through the net — on a shot he released about a second after the final horn had sounded.
It was oh-so-close redemption for a second half full of missed shots, box-out assignments and opportunities for No. 10 West Virginia. But now, the Mountaineers will have a week or more to think about all of them.
No. 12 Oklahoma State used a 21-3 run midway through the second half to flip what started as a storybook script for the WVU and scored the last four points of the game to come out with a 72-69 win in a Big 12 Conference quarterfinal at the T-Mobile Center Thursday afternoon.
The Cowboys (19-7) play in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Friday against top-seeded Baylor, which defeated Kansas State 74-68 in Thursday’s second semifinal.
The win was the second for Oklahoma State over WVU (18-9) in six days, with the first coming on Saturday in Morgantown to knock West Virginia down to a No. 4 seed in the Big 12 tournament.
The Mountaineers vowed all week to come out with more energy and focus on Thursday, and for the most part they did. But a stretch of 6:08 in the second half and the final 53 seconds were enough to undo all of it.
“We gave them too many easy chances, easy opportunities during that stretch, and then we had to fight like crazy to try and get back in the game,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “We threw them the ball, we gave them second and third shots — they’re a good team, they’ve got good players, if you get three cracks at it inside the foul line, they’re probably going to make one of them. And we did a bad job in transition just in that short period of time but that’s when we lost the lead and they went up by 10. It had nothing to do with their defense, it had a lot to do with us just, we kind of … we just kind of relaxed, I think.”
After Oklahoma State surged ahead 62-52 after trailing 36-30 at halftime, the Mountaineers found a way to claw back in it, going on an immediate 12-3 spurt to pull within one at 65-64 with 3:55 to go. From there, the teams traded blows until WVU senior guard Taz Sherman buried a 3-pointer with 1:06 remaining to give West Virginia the lead again at 69-68.
But those were the last points the Mountaineers would score. Oklahoma State’s Avery Anderson, who scored 31 against WVU on Saturday, drove to the rim past the Mountaineers’ McNeil and Derek Culver to put the Cowboys back ahead 70-69 with 45 seconds left. In a game in which West Virginia was much better against straight-line drives and penetration than it had been in recent contests, that lapse ended up being crucial.
“The drive that Avery had that had them take the lead was big time,” Sherman said. “We didn’t have any help there and I feel like we were doing good helping on the drives pretty much the majority of the game. That was a big-time play. It just didn’t go our way.”
Culver was anything but his normal self on Thursday as he played with a cold. He finished with 11 points and nine rebounds and was forced to play 30 minutes as Gabe Osabuohien battled foul trouble from the outset, playing just eight minutes.
Between Osabuohien’s absence, Seny Ndiaye’s relative ineffectiveness and Culver’s compromised health, it led to an Oklahoma State onslaught on the boards to the tune of a 45-32 rebounding advantage. That included 15 offensive boards and 16 second-chance points, with a 9-2 edge in that statistic in the second half.
“Seny’s not ready, we knew he wasn’t ready,” Huggins said. “I don’t want to go into what-could’ve-beens, but when you lose a [6-foot-10] guy who’s your most skilled big, it hurts your depth.”
“We got outrebounded again. We can hold our own if we play Gabe and Derek at the same time, but you play Gabe and Derek at the same time and you get in foul trouble and then you don’t have anybody to play, which is pretty much what happened to us at the end of the game anyway.”
The Mountaineers got a couple more chances after Anderson’s shot. Sophomore point guard Deuce McBride, who scored 19 points to share the team high with Sherman, missed a jumper and, after an Oklahoma State rebound, Emmitt Matthews stole the ball and had an open layup that went off the front of the rim.
Isaac Likekele hit a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left to account for the final score. After a WVU timeout, Sherman took a contested 3 that was partially blocked. Culver snagged the rebound and threw it out to McNeil, who was forced to use a pump fake to shake off a defender. By the time he had gathered back up to shoot, the final horn was sounding.
“We had their defense really shifted to Taz’s side and I was trying to get Deuce to hear me to take it to Taz and then swing it back to Sean,” Huggins said. “He thought Taz was open, Taz thought he was open, I think they got a piece of the ball, but we get it back and throw it out and Sean’s wide open, you think, and then that guy comes flying from nowhere and Sean had to pump fake him by him so he could get a shot off. It’s just that it ended up being a second or plus too late.”
Sherman had 14 of his 19 points in the second half, including four 3-pointers. McBride had 16 of his 19 points before halftime, including back-to-back steals and buckets to end the first half, the second of which came on a one-handed dunk in front of Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham, who accepted the league’s player of the year trophy before the game. McNeil added 10 points for WVU.
Anderson and Cunningham each had 17 points for the Cowboys with Likekele and Bryce Williams each adding 10.
The Mountaineers will await their NCAA Tournament fate when selections are revealed on Sunday.