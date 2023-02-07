MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia sophomore forwards James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague have shown signs of what could come in the future for the Mountaineers.
The two played productive minutes in WVU’s 93-61 blowout victory over Oklahoma on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum, and showed just how far they’ve come early in their basketball careers.
The two have taken somewhat similar paths to Morgantown, growing up outside the United States playing entirely different sports.
For Okonkwo, it was tennis in England, and for Wague, it was soccer in Mali.
“It’s exciting to see them continue to grow and mature, but they didn’t come over here because they liked me,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said Tuesday. “It’s what you make of it. That’s what we continually try to get guys to understand -- it just doesn’t happen. It never just happens. Obviously some guys are way more athletically gifted than other guys, but that doesn’t mean they’re better basketball players. And that’s the challenge, is to get them to work at their craft.”
Both came off the bench in the victory for big nights. Okonkwo posted a double-double with 10 points -- including three thunderous dunks -- and 10 rebounds, plus a block in 14 minutes. Wague had four points, five rebounds and three blocks in 12 minutes.
***
Okonkwo has seen increased action with the energy he brings off the bench rebounding and defending after his coming out party in Lubbock, Texas, with five points, three rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes.
Between that game and the Mountaineers' win over Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Okonkwo said he had strangers compliment him on the performance while he was walking home and old friends from England sending him texts asking, “What happened to you?”
That’s because the 218-pound kid that came to WVU as a freshman, who played in front of roughly 15 parents back home, is now listed at 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds and plays before over 10,000 people on a regular basis.
The Maidenhead, England, native grew up playing tennis -- a sport he took up when he was 6 or 7 years old because his older brother, Oliver, played.
Okonkwo played for eight or nine years -- he called his serve “devastating” -- but switched to basketball as he hit the high school level. Then he started growing rapidly.
“I don’t think I’d be me [if I stuck with tennis],” Okonkwo said in an early December news conference. “I think I’d be a lot skinnier if I was a tennis player. I don’t think my longevity would be that good, because there’s not that many 6-[foot]-9 tennis players around.”
Okonkwo said he didn't have much exposure to basketball growing up, but he did have an American teacher at school who was a Philadelphia fan, which made him aware of the American game. His brother helped introduce him to a path to the States when he came to play tennis.
“I didn't know that was an option,” Okonkwo said. “I was just 16, 15, 14, just playing club basketball -- not professional, just club basketball for my team. I did that for three or four years, and, like, the third was when my brother went to Iowa University for tennis, and then I was like, ‘I can get a scholarship to do this.’”
His final season in England was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he edited together clips parents took at games and posted them to YouTube, and the videos made their way to Justin Dempsey at Beckley Prep IJN.
“He reached out to me and then that was the only opportunity I had to come to the United States, and I just thought as if I had to take it,” Okonkwo said. “I came to the right state, Huggs saw me and it’s been wonderful since then.”
Okonkwo saw limited prep action because of the pandemic and a broken finger, and appeared in three games his first year at WVU. He’s played in 20 games this season and is averaging 10.1 minutes off the bench with increasing production as his confidence increases.
“I think my positioning on the court’s getting a little bit better, and I think it’s all just going to come with time,” Okonkwo said after the Oklahoma win. “No rush. Everything is going to come when it comes.”
“He’s going to be a problem. That’s what he’s trying to say,” fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson interjected. “He’s going to be a problem."
***
Wague was born in the U.S. but grew up in Mali, a country in western Africa, where most of his family still lives. He played soccer, but picked up basketball around the age of 15 because of his size. He is now 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds.
The sophomore forward said he has a cousin and uncle living in the U.S., and that he lived with his cousin when he returned to the country where he was born.
Wague attended an international school where he learned English, and in 2019 he led Frederick Douglass Academy to the New York City Public School Championship. He went on to prep school at Scotland Campus in Pennsylvania and then played at the junior college level at Harcum College in Pennsylvania, where he led the nation in offensive rebounds and total rebounds and was third in blocked shots.
“I do like soccer. Every time I get the chance to play, I go play,” Wague said. “In JUCO, I used to play with my soccer team there, too, but I feel like this is the best for me, from soccer to basketball right now. I think I will do better basketball-wise than soccer for now.”
Wague has played in 23 games this season for WVU as he’s made the adjustment from the junior college level and is averaging 4.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game. His three blocks against Oklahoma bring him to 14 on the season.
“It’s really different from JUCO, because in JUCO I only played one year, and then from the start I was feeling I could do a lot of stuff for the team, like passing, rebounding and scoring around the basket,” Wague said. “Here, in practice I see a lot of similar stuff, but in the games it’s getting there step by step, and I feel like I’m getting there.”
***
The two have the benefit of going up against starting forward Jimmy Bell Jr. in practices, and because of Bell’s imposing figure -- the senior is 6-foot-10 and 285 pounds -- they’re learning how to approach what they do in the paint.
In addition to gaining confidence in themselves, Huggins said their teammates are seeing what the young forwards can do and are encouraging them.
On Tuesday, veteran guard Joe Toussaint said the older players learned how to work and talk with them to best help them, which included encouragement more than tough love.
WVU’s Hall of Fame coach said “they both just keep getting better and better," that he thinks Okonkwo “could end up being a force in college basketball if he continues to improve” and that Wague can go “as far as he wants to go” in his basketball career.
“The weight room’s going to be critical for [Wague], particularly the lower body, but he’s long, he’s athletic, he’s got great feet -- it’s all out there for him," Huggins said. "It’s just, is he going to put the time and the effort in to make it come to fruition? Because he is talented enough. James is plenty talented enough.
“Those are two young guys. Mo was only in this country one year before he came here. James came over here not really knowing much of anything -- he was a tennis player.”