On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced its weekly award winners, tabbing Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves and West Virginia’s Sean McNeil as co-league players of the week.
In scoring 13 straight Mountaineer points down the stretch in the second half, McNeil almost single-handedly willed WVU back into the game. Yet it was Reaves who had the last laugh, scoring the final Sooner points, including a jumper with 28 seconds left in the second overtime that proved to be the eventual game winner.
WVU’s Derek Culver led the game in scoring with 29 points, but Reaves’ 28 seemed to land heavier, and the No. 13 Mountaineers’ inability to slow No. 9 Oklahoma’s 6-foot-5 senior guard was arguably the ultimate difference in Oklahoma’s 91-90 double overtime win Saturday in Morgantown.
“Reaves is super talented, we knew that coming into this game,” McNeil said. “Reaves is a guy that can get downhill and finish around the basket, so it’s tough to guard. They had some success with it and we struggled to guard it.”
“He’s a really poised player, he knows angles,” WVU guard Miles “Deuce” McBride agreed. “He’s not the most athletic, the fastest guy, but he uses his body well and he knows his angles.”
With the Mountaineers switching on ball screens, just about everybody got a crack at Reaves at some point or another. On the deciding play Reaves was McBride’s assignment, and Reaves was able to drive into the lane and score on a mid-range jumper.
“I just got inside of him on that last play and he made a quick little move and I couldn’t recover fast enough to get a better contest,” McBride said.
Defending ball screens has been an issue for West Virginia on and off throughout the season. Although WVU had played better defensively in wins over Kansas and Texas Tech in the two games prior to Saturday, that deficiency showed up again in pivotal spots against the Sooners.
After the game, WVU coach Bob Huggins pointed out that not all screens are the same, and not all players coming off them are equal.
“It’s hard to guard because they’ve got a [6-5] guy that when the defense closes on him, he finds open people,” Huggins said. “He knows where they are. We ran the same thing at the end of the game and couldn’t get it close to the paint.”
Reaves added seven assists and nine rebounds along the way, and though he also missed his fair share of shots, going 10 for 20 from the floor and 1 for 6 from 3-point range, Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger insisted there was never a doubt of where the ball was going with the game hanging in the balance.
“Every team has a guy that they look to for security and reinforcing confidence throughout the squad, and Austin certainly does that for our guys,” Kruger said. “They have a lot of confidence in Austin, and Austin plays with a lot of confidence.
“He wants the ball in late-game situations. He doesn't shy away from anything. That is just a huge bucket there to put it back up by one in that second overtime. So yeah, he was terrific throughout the half, but [he had] big-time plays in overtime as well.”
While Reaves came up with the crucial basket, WVU couldn’t do the same in ample chances. That included two shots in the final three seconds under the rim for Culver. It also included two jumpers for McBride on the final possession of regulation.
“Honestly, I thought it was good when it left my hand both times,” McBride said. “That’s how I think as a shooter, no matter how many times I miss I’m going to keep the same confidence for every shot. We had chances in both overtimes to get it done.”
The Big 12 Conference announced an official makeup date for WVU’s postponed game at Baylor. The Mountaineers and Bears will meet on Thursday, Feb. 25, in Waco, Texas.
With the added game, WVU will play three games in five days, with a date at TCU on Tuesday, Feb. 23 and a home tilt against Kansas State scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27.
There have still been no reschedule dates for postponed home games against Oklahoma State, TCU and Baylor.