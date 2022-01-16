Kansas head coach Bill Self might have made the definitive move of Saturday’s game against West Virginia before one second had even ticked off the clock.
Looking at West Virginia’s shortish lineup, which typically features three guards, Self started both David McCormack (6-foot-10, 250 pounds) and Jalen Wilson (6-8, 225), and while it took until the second half to pay full dividends, they paid off like an overheated stock market.
The duo combined for 42 points and 23 rebounds to help push the Jayhawks to an 85-59 win in Lawrence.
Wilson, who had started just three games to date, was 10 of 13 from the field, combining a trio of 3-pointers with slashes to the hoop to score 23 points. McCormack, a more conventional post player, created space wherever he wanted, throwing his bulk around to pin defenders behind him while scoring 19 points and grabbing 15 boards (10 on the offensive end) to set the tone for Self’s squad.
“He’s big and he’s strong and he’s very athletic,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said of McCormack, who hasn’t played at quite the level for much of this year as many have expected. “We tried to front him and didn’t do a very good job of fronting, and we obviously can’t play beside him or behind him. As the game went on they adjusted more and more to our personnel.”
The matchup was a conundrum for the Mountaineers, who put their best offensive lineups on the court with three guards, including Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Malik Curry. That configuration, though, leaves them at a disadvantage in the paint, especially on the defensive end, and it was there that KU blew the game open.
WVU simply doesn’t have the bodies to contend with players like McCormack even if it plays two of its bigger forwards.
Leading 33-31 at the start of the second half, the Jayhawks made a concerted effort to get the ball inside, and the duo combined for eight of KU’s first 10 points of the half, pushing the Jayhawks’ lead to 11, and another McCormack dunk with 14:50 to play stretched the advantage back into double digits. By the time the half was finished, the duo had scored 26 of their 42 points, and helped build a massive 54-20 advantage in points in the paint.
“It wasn’t just whoever is guarding inside,” WVU forward Jalen Bridges noted of the breakdowns in West Virginia’s post defense. “It’s whoever is on the wing with the ball, whoever is guarding him, they have to have good ball pressure so they can’t just throw it straight in there. It’s the big’s responsibility to be fronting him, and then the opposite guy’s responsibility to help with the lob over the top, and I felt like we failed in all of that tonight.”
Some of that advantage, admittedly, was also created by Kansas’ transition game, which accounted for 16 points, and which Huggins felt was the key to the game.
“Transition hurt us. They got their easy points in transition,” Huggins said. “They really run. If the first guy down the court didn’t hurt us, the follow-up guys did. We got killed in transition. We didn’t get back, we didn’t stop the ball.”
WVU tried its 1-3-1 zone defense to stem the tide and try “to slow down the onslaught,” as Huggins put it, but that wasn’t any more successful than its man-to-man. The second half was something of an inside-out progression — bigs scoring, getting second chances, then turning up the transition game when WVU fell behind and began taking some bad shots, that fueled the Jayhawks’ running game.
West Virginia didn’t help any, shooting an abysmal 27% from the field, and Kansas had something to do with that too, challenging shots all over the court with team athleticism that the Mountaineers haven’t seen this year. KU was credited with four blocks and changed at least three times that many, as the Mountaineers were forced to heave the ball at the rim or launch it over the arms of outstretched defenders on a regular basis.
Even if the Mountaineers had been more efficient in shooting the ball, though, Kansas’ offensive prowess was far too much to overcome.
In the second half, KU outscored WVU 52-28, outrebounded WVU 25-14, and outscored WVU in the lane 34-14. Included in that were four dunks, all of which were uncontested, and served to emphasize the inside dominance the home team rode to the win.