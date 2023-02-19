The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Texas Tech West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) looks to pass as Texas Tech guard Kerwin Walton (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

 Kathleen Batten

MORGANTOWN – It was a tough time for a Stevie slump.

Erik Stevenson dropped in 27 points to pace West Virginia against Texas Tech on Saturday. The fifth-year senior sharpshooter registered 12 straight Mountaineers markers in a span of two minutes and two seconds midway through the second half, during which time West Virginia went from three points down to six points up.

Zack Klemme is HD Media's sports director. He can be reached at zklemme@hdmediallc.com. Follow @zklemmeHD on Twitter.

