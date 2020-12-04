The West Virginia University men’s basketball team hasn’t shot the ball well in its first four games of the 2020-21 season, converting just 40.3% of its field goals tries and 31.2% of its 3-point attempts.
Coach Bob Huggins, though, thinks WVU’s poor passing and propensity for turnovers has been the bigger problem.
So far this year West Virginia has 49 turnovers compared to 53 assists this year, and it has assists on just 50% of its made baskets.
Huggins provided some details from Wednesday’s 87-82 loss to Gonzaga in Indianapolis that point to those issues. When the Mountaineers passed the ball four or more times during an offensive possession, they made 60 percent of their shots, according to their coach. When they passed it three or less time in a possession, though, it made just 15 of 36 shots.
“I think part of our problem is we haven’t passed very well,” he stated. “You look at our turnovers, and we’ve turned the ball over at an alarming rate.
“We’ve got to pass the ball. We’ve missed open guys, we hold the ball too much, and obviously we dribble the ball too much,” said Huggins, who is 884-373 in his career as a head coach. “It’s a fine line in that you don’t want to destroy their confidence in what they can do, but at the same time, they’ve got to do what it takes to win games.
“They’ve been told and told and told to pass the ball more. They are going to pass the ball or they are going to be in a position not to have the ball, so we won’t have to worry about them not passing it.”
Usually Huggins’ squads are all about effort and defense, which are really one and the same.
Though this year’s club is 3-1, having swept its first three outings at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, the coach still feels it can greatly improve in each of those key areas.
“It could be better,” Huggins said of his team’s effort. “For the majority of the time that I’ve been in coaching, our guys were so committed to guarding their guy — it was a true battle, me against you. We haven’t gotten there yet. That’s my fault; our coaching staff’s fault. We have to do a better job of demanding that.”
One area where the Mountaineers remain strong is in rebounding.
They outrebounded their four opponents so far this year by an average of seven per game (41.8-34.8), and WVU is 15th nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game (16.3).
“It’s pretty much saved us,” said Huggins of his team’s rebounding. “We gave up 60 points in the paint (to Gonazaga), 60! Those weren’t second-chance points, a few but a majority of those were people driving the ball in the lane.
“Everybody is driving the ball because if you get bumped a little bit, it’s a foul. Everybody is driving the ball and ball screening, ball screening in the middle of the floor. I think that is dictated by the ability to get to the foul line.”
West Virginia next travels to Washington Sunday to meet Georgetown (1-1) at McDonough Arena. Tip time is set for 4:30 p.m., and the Big 12/Big East Battle will be televised on FS1.
This will be WVU’s fifth straight road game to start the 2020-21 season. It is deepest a Mountaineer basketball team has gone into a season without a home game since 1940-41, when WVU also played its first five games on the road.
Considering the circumstances this year, though, Huggins says home games are not a big deal at the moment.
“What makes a difference if we’re not going to be allowed to have fans [in the WVU Coliseum]?” he wondered.
A few days earlier, university officials announced that because of health concerns brought about by a spike of COVID-19 cases, no fans would be allowed in the Coliseum for men’s or women’s basketball games in the month of December.
“The Coliseum, going back to before I even played here [1975-77], when I would come down with my dad to see a game, it was a great home-court advantage,” Huggins stated. “The student body has always been really good. The fan base has grown and grown and grown. That’s been great for our basketball program, but it’s also been great for Morgantown. It’s been great for the economy. You put 14,000 people in here, and generally they stop and get a bite to eat or a milkshake or something. We miss that. Usually I want to play as many as I can here, because I want our fans to see us play. But now that doesn’t matter.
“For years and years and years, we’ve talked about boosting the economy, and certainly that’s not happening now. I think we pick and choose too much. We were supposed to have 2,800 fans in there [prior to the decision to prohibit fans completely], and it’s a 14,000-seat arena. People will take shots at me for that, saying I don’t care about the virus, which is absolute BS.”