MORGANTOWN — With the team’s leading scorer and the Big 12 Conference’s second-leading scorer Taz Sherman ruled out prior to Saturday’s game while still under concussion protocol, it figured to be a tough task offensively for West Virginia, especially against the country’s 16th-best scoring defense in Texas Tech.
For a half, it couldn’t have gone much more swimmingly. In the other, WVU drowned in a flood of its own missed shots.
And so, down the team’s star, the script remained largely the same for WVU as the Mountaineers couldn’t string two solid halves together and were beaten thoroughly on the inside in a 60-53 win the No. 14 Red Raiders on Saturday.
The loss was the seventh straight for West Virginia (13-9 overall, 2-7 Big 12 Conference) and, regardless of Sherman’s absence, had several of the same tell-tale characteristics of the previous defeats. The Red Raiders outscored the Mountaineers 34-10 in the paint and outrebounded West Virginia 46-40.
But more than anything, after a respectable first-half performance — one that helped send WVU to the locker room with a 32-26 advantage — the Mountaineers were handcuffed in the second half to the tune of 4 for 32 from the floor (12.8%) and 1 for 13 from 3-point range (7.7%).
“Can’t win when you’re 4 for 32,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I thought our effort was fine, how do you win 4 for 32?
“We had opportunities. We were 4 for 32. If we shoot 50% we win going away.”
Making matters worse, poor shooting quickly became a team-wide hindrance. Sophomore forward Jalen Bridges was held scoreless after a game-high 16 first-half points. Second-leading scorer Sean McNeil was 1 for 9. And despite WVU cashing in 12 times on 16 attempts from the foul line, it wasn’t enough to hold Tech (18-5, 7-3) at bay, even with a strong defensive showing.
“I wish I could tell you, sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in, that’s tough,” McNeil lamented. “Shot 12% from the field in the second half, that’s not going to win you many ball games.”
“It was just one of those days in the second half, we couldn’t buy one,” Bridges echoed.
Huggins said defensive adjustments helped contain WVU’s two best offensive options and the problem was that the rest of the team couldn’t take up the slack.
“They were triangle-and-two at times, they chased [Bridges] and Sean,” Huggins said. “They chased him and Sean and dared our other guys to beat them.”
The Mountaineers led by as many as nine in a first half they largely controlled, leading 16:30 of the opening 20 minutes. Bridges’ four 3-pointers helped buoy the effort.
But the Red Raiders’ response out of the break was swift as they scored the first six points to tie it and a 20-7 extended run put Tech up by seven at 46-39 with 10:21 remaining. Over that stretch, West Virginia made just 1 of 14 shots from the floor.
The Mountaineers were able to hang around in spite of their struggling offense, mostly due to their work on the defensive end and foul shooting. West Virginia certainly had its opportunities, the latest of which came with 3:40 remaining after Gabe Osabuohien buried two free throws to cut the Tech lead to three at 53-50.
West Virginia had three ensuing possessions to try and inch closer, two of which came in transition opportunities. But after Osabuohien came up with a block on the defensive end, point guard Kedrian Johnson was stripped at the top of the key on the other and it led to two free throws from Bryson Williams and the Mountaineers never got closer than four the rest of the way.
Tech mustered just 37.3% from the floor for the game (22 for 59), but compared to a 24.2% effort from the Mountaineers (15 for 62), the Red Raiders may as well have been red hot. Williams led Tech with 15 points with Davion Warren adding 11 and Kevin McCullar 10.
McNeil finished with 15 points for West Virginia with Osabuohien contributing eight points, 13 boards and five blocks.
The Mountaineers will next host No. 20 Iowa State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.