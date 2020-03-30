The Big 12’s suspension of team activities, which was originally set to expire Sunday, was instead extended Sunday night to May 31. One of the victims of that decision was the apex of the West Virginia University spring football season.
WVU announced Sunday night that it had canceled its spring game, originally set for April 18. The Mountaineers will be unable to hold any team activities, organized or voluntary, until May 31.
“We continue to work with the Big 12 and our medical professionals to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, university and community,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a university release. “Extending the deadline of all athletic activities necessitates the cancellation of our spring football game. We will continue to work with the Big 12 to come up a fair and competitive plan for our athletic teams as we approach May 31.”
WVU’s football team wasn’t totally shut down for the spring, though. The Big 12 will allow football teams to conduct virtual sessions during the down period, though they will be limited to two hours per week. The same goes for all sports, and teams can hold film study, technical discussions, tactical sessions and other non-physical activities.
During his video teleconference with the WVU media, football coach Neal Brown anticipated the opportunity to meet with players virtually, and said that a plan would be in place for coaches to work with players in that medium as soon as they were given the go-ahead.
Lyons also announced in Sunday’s release that all Mountaineer Athletic Club events scheduled for April and May have been postponed. That includes dinners, caravans and golf outings. Information on when those events will be rescheduled will come later when details become available.”
“Our Mountaineer Athletic Club events are important to us because they enable our coaches and staff to travel around the state and visit with our fans,” Lyons said. “We are exploring the opportunity for virtual MAC sessions to allow our fans to interact with our coaches while maintaining a social distance. I look forward to providing more information on these sessions when it is available.”