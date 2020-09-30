Numbers don’t lie, but they also don’t always tell the whole truth.
Such may be the case when it comes to the West Virginia University football team’s defensive line.
That’s where Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Darius Stills and younger brother Dante Stills reside. And it’s also where the duo wreaked absolute havoc in 2019.
Darius, a senior, racked up 14½ tackles for loss and seven sacks with Dante also piling up seven sacks to go with 11½ tackles for loss. Through two games this year, neither has gotten to the quarterback yet and the two have combined for 3½ tackles for loss.
Some of that must be taken with a grain of salt. After all, in the Mountaineers’ opening game against Eastern Kentucky, the WVU defense was only on the field a total of 49 plays with several of those coming in the second half with starters on the bench.
So, just how are the brothers Stills faring in the face of high expectations?
“Hasn’t been up to expectations,” Darius Stills said Tuesday. “But I know as the season goes on I’m going to get better. I think that’s what happens to everybody, they get better as the season goes on. But we’ve got to make it quick. That’s how I see myself. I’m never satisfied with my own play.”
As for co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Jordan Lesley, he believes that the two have been average, but that there’s more going into their performances than what either of them can control.
“Darius is probably playing better (than Dante) right now, but they obviously gather the attention of everybody — and they should; they’re really good players,” Lesley said. “The guys around them have to take that pressure off of them. Every time we come to the line they’re going to know where 55 (Dante’s number) and 56 (Darius’ number) are and that’s part of being a good player. They have to learn how to deal with it and the guys around them have to take that pressure off of them, which is what’s not happening right now.”
So, with the Mountaineers (1-1, 0-1 Big 12) preparing for a noon Saturday home matchup with Baylor on ABC, who does that slack fall to?
Jeffrey Pooler is a senior and the team’s third and final starting lineman, listed at defensive end, with Darius Stills at nose tackle and Dante Stills at defensive tackle. Backing them up are junior Quay Mays (nose tackle), sophomore Jordan Jefferson (nose tackle) and freshmen Jalen Thornton (defensive end) and Akheem Mesidor (defensive tackle).
Their production and execution would seem vital to freeing up the Mountaineers’ duo up front and it’s something that the team is working on each week.
“Those have got to be guys we depend on,” Lesley said. “We can’t go through the season saying that Darius and Dante are going to do everything, because they’re not. We’ve got to have guys continue to develop, continue to improve and continue to step up.”
Perhaps within that group is a prime example of the affect the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting spring and summer quarantines has had on young players early in the season thus far.
Of the four aforementioned backups, only Jefferson had ever seen the field in a Mountaineer uniform prior to this year. Mesidor is a true freshman, Thornton redshirted as a freshman last year and Mays is a junior-college transfer.
With spring football wiped out and the quarantine lasting up until fall camp started in August, those guys missed valuable time to settle into WVU’s system and adjust to the game speed that comes with playing in the Big 12 Conference.
Lesley certainly believes that missed time is a contributing factor to the product on the field across the board, but especially at defensive line.
“Every guy outside of the guys that played here last year is literally in catch-up mode trying to use fall camp as their spring and now they’re in season, it takes some time,” Lesley said. “Take a guy like Quay. He would’ve normally gotten those 15 (spring) practices at game speed that’s different than junior college, he would’ve gotten all of those with a spring game. … He would be further ahead, but he’s coming along, and so is Jalen Thornton.”
After a 27-13 loss at Oklahoma State last Saturday and a crucial Big 12 home tilt coming this week against Baylor, there is a sense of urgency at all positions to improve quickly. The Cowboys were playing with a relatively inexperienced offensive line while up front is one of the Bears’ most weathered groups.
Lesley said the challenge his group faces this weekend is a big one, but it will be a vital one to the success of WVU’s defense and the team as a whole.
“They play fast, they play hard, they’re physical and they’re experienced, so it creates about every issue you can come up with,” Lesley said.