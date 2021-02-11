Through all that No. 14 West Virginia has endured this season — the departure of Oscar Tshiebwe, a season-ending injury to Isaiah Cottrell, a COVID-19-induced schedule halt, big first-half deficits, comebacks, letdowns and breakthroughs — to a man, the Mountaineers have stressed the importance of a “next-man-up” mentality.
But perhaps never had the team displayed the importance of that attitude more so than during Tuesday’s 82-71 win at Texas Tech.
Sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride missed the final 11 minutes of the first half with foul trouble. Junior forward Derek Culver was out over 10 minutes of the second half after collecting his fourth foul. Backup forward Gabe Osabuohien had foul trouble of his own in the second half, and starting senior guard Taz Sherman never saw the floor at all after injuring his groin in practice earlier in the week.
Yet none of it could derail the No. 14 Mountaineers (14-5 overall, 7-3 Big 12 Conference) as the team nearly led wire-to-wire in dispatching of the seventh-ranked Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas.
It’s one thing to hear players speak about their confidence in each other in terms of stepping up to fill unexpected holes in the lineup. But it’s another thing to see it in such a big spot, in such a tough environment. Yet that’s exactly what happened, and afterward, players reiterated what they’ve been preaching all along.
“Everybody just did what they needed to do,” McBride said. “They did their job and banded together as a team and got it done.”
Perhaps no one embodied that better than junior guard Sean McNeil on Tuesday. McNeil stepped into the starting lineup for Sherman and responded with a game-high 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting.
Tuesday marked McNeil’s 14th start of the season, but after starting each of the first 13 games, he had accepted a role as a reserve over the last five contests. However, when called upon, McNeil was more than ready and he said it’s a team-wide attitude.
“We’ve got guys in that locker room that want to play basketball and that’s just simply what it comes down to,” McNeil said. “COVID, guys leaving, guys getting hurt, guys being sick — you name it. It’s just that next-man-up mentality. Tonight, I was starting, Taz was having some issues, so I step in and that’s just the mentality you’ve got to have. The guys in the locker room, they all want to play, they all love playing so that’s just how we’re looking at it.”
While McNeil was certainly great, he was far from the only one. Jordan McCabe and Kedrian Johnson came off the bench to run the offense when McBride was stricken to the bench. With Culver and Osabuohien both in foul trouble, forward Emmitt Matthews and Jalen Bridges stepped up on the glass where they combined for 10 rebounds on a night the Mountaineers still outrebounded the Red Raiders 31-28.
“Obviously I wanted to be out there with our guys, but Sean stepped up,” McBride said. “We didn’t have Taz tonight — we had a lot of things going the wrong way and Sean stepped up, Jordan came in and played really well for us and a lot of guys just did what they needed to do and stepped up in their role.
“We didn’t think both of our bigs were going to get in foul trouble like that, but JB and Emmitt, they’re big guys too. They boxed out when they needed to box out and get boards. They did great. Everybody just did what they needed to do.”
While the points, rebounds and final scores are all tangible evidence of the direction this team appears to be heading, there seems to be a chemistry and a togetherness with the Mountaineers, especially over the last few games, that seems to be getting stronger with time — with each additional obstacle the Mountaineers are forced to navigate.
It’s visible in games like Tuesday’s. And it’s audible in postgame interviews.
“It’s nice. The way we’re playing right now, we have a chance to be really special,” McNeil said. “this year is so unique, it’s just really tied our team closer, I think. I would do anything for those guys. I’d take a bullet for those guys and I know they’d do the same for me.
“Especially now, at this time, we’re just trying to win ballgames. We’re trying to do everything we can to win and I think we’re playing better basketball too, so I think it’s going hand-in-hand and it’s good.”