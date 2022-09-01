PITTSBURGH — It wasn’t quite 13-9.
But for West Virginia, the result was awfully painful.
Pitt finished off the first Backyard Brawl in 11 years by scoring the final 14 points, getting a 56-yard interception return touchdown from junior defensive back M.J. Devonshire and a pivotal late booth review to hold on for a 38-31 comeback win over West Virginia on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium.
The game was played in front of a crowd of 70,622, a record for a sporting event held in the city of Pittsburgh. That crowd was treated to a see-saw battle that featured seven lead changes, with neither team leading by more than seven points.
WVU seemed to have control after back-to-back touchdown drives gave the Mountaineers a 31-24 lead midway through the fourth quarter. But Mountaineer coach Neal Brown decided to take a delay-of-game penalty and punt instead of going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Pitt 48, giving the Panthers life.
Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis answered, engineering a seven-play, 92-yard touchdown drive capped with a 24-yard touchdown throw to running back Israel Abanikanda to tie things up at 31 with 3:41 to go.
West Virginia true freshman CJ Donaldson, who turned in a massive debut that included seven carries for 125 yards and a touchdown as well as a blocked punt, started the ensuing drive with a 14-yard run. But on the next play, a throw from Georgia transfer quarterback JT Daniels was dropped and knocked up into the air by Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and the ball landed in the arms of a waiting Devonshire, who took care of the rest.
The Mountaineers’ next drive reached the Pitt 22-yard line after a 32-yard connection between Daniels and Mike O’Laughlin. But a sack on the next play put the Mountaineers behind the chains. Daniels’ desperation throw on fourth-and-16 from the Pitt 28 was ruled to have been caught by a diving Reese Smith, but the play was overturned upon review, handing possession to the Panthers with just 27 seconds remaining.
The result ruined otherwise solid nights for Daniels and Ford-Wheaton. Daniels hit on 23 of 39 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns, with Ford-Wheaton making nine grabs for 97 yards, catching both of Daniels’ touchdown tosses.
Donaldson also was a revelation, and junior-college transfer linebacker Lee Kpogba led all defenders with 10 tackles. But it was all undone with an unlucky bounce and a reception turned incompletion.
With the game tied at 10 at halftime, WVU struck in a hurry thanks to Donaldson, who blocked a punt deep in Pitt territory after the half’s opening possession. Hershey McLaurin took the return back to the Pitt 5-yard line, setting up Donaldson, who took a handoff on the ensuing play and powered his way into the end zone, giving the Mountaineers a 17-10 lead.
But from there, the quarter belonged to the Panthers. As the time-of-possession battle tilted further toward the home team, Pitt began to take advantage of a fatigued Mountaineer defense, coming up with back-to-back touchdown drives of 65 and 62 yards to take a 24-17 lead.
But just as momentum and the scoreboard both swung the way of the Panthers, the Mountaineers mustered up an answer when they needed it most.
The first came quickly on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Ford-Wheaton on the first play of the fourth quarter, capping a nine-play, 75-yard drive that included a pair of pivotal third-down conversions. After forcing a Pitt punt, the Mountaineers drove 72 yards on six plays, kick-started by yet another big play by Donaldson, who burst through the line on the march’s first play and rumbled 39 yards to the Pitt 33. Five plays later, Daniels dove in from a yard out to put West Virginia up 31-24, setting up a wild, frantic ending that went the way of the home team.
Slovis finished with 308 yards on 16-of-24 passing with a touchdown and no interceptions. Rodney Hammond led Pitt in rushing with 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries.