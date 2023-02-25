LAWRENCE, Kan. — West Virginia remains winless at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Mountaineers hung close with No. 3 Kansas on Saturday in the first game of their final regular-season road swing, but the Jayhawks got hot in the second half and held off WVU late to claim a 76-74 victory.
“If you’ve ever watched or been around Kansas here, they always shoot the ball better in the second half,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever watched a game they didn’t shoot it better in the second half. (Kansas’ Bill Self) is a great coach.”
WVU (16-13 overall, 5-11 Big 12) is now 0-11 at Allen Fieldhouse. The Mountaineers have won at every other Big 12 arena except Kansas.
The Mountaineers had an opportunity to pull off the upset after a late rally, but were unable to come all the way back.
Down seven with less than two minutes to go, WVU pulled back within one with a layup and later two free throws from Kedrian Johnson. Following the second make, Emmitt Matthews Jr. picked off the inbounds attempt and dunked it to make it a 75-74 Kansas (24-5, 12-4) lead with 37.2 seconds left.
Jalen Wilson made it a two-point game by splitting a pair of free throws with 24.2 seconds left and the Mountaineers didn’t get a clean look off in their final possession.
“We ran the same thing that we tried to run, or did run, a couple games ago, we just didn’t get it turned back,” Huggins said.
Erik Stevenson led WVU with 23 points. Tre Mitchell scored 20, Johnson — who was unavailable the last time the two met with a concussion — had 15 and Matthews tallied 13. The Mountaineers shot 46% from the field and 29% from the arc in the loss and outrebounded Kansas 34-26, including 14 offensive rebounds.
All five Kansas starters finished with double-figure scoring playing with a limited bench. Dajuan Harris had a team-high 17 points, as well as six steals. Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar each scored 16 points, KJ Adams produced 13 and Jalen Wilson registered 11.
With the win and a Texas loss at Baylor, the Jayhawks hold a lead outright in the Big 12 standings with two games to play. They’ll host Texas Tech on Tuesday.
“We won the game. I’m happy we won. We probably needed to be humbled a little bit. We got humbled today and still won,” Self said. “We screwed up the last possession, obviously, multiple times, gave up the uncontested layup with no time left on the shot clock, and throw it in and we turn it over.
“I told our guys after the game I’m happy we won, but if that was a second-round NCAA Tournament game, our season would be over. That’s going to be an 8/9 game, which is going to be someone comparable to West Virginia, and we’d be going home. Hopefully we can learn from that.”
The two battled back and forth for the first 20 minutes — a much different story from the Jan. 7 meeting in Morgantown, when the Jayhawks took a double-digit lead less than six minutes into the game with hot shooting from the arc on the way to a 76-62 win.
On Saturday, the back-and-forth first half included seven ties and 11 lead changes, as well as a combined 21 turnovers. The largest lead the Mountaineers held before halftime was five, while Kansas’ biggest was three points. The Jayhawks scored the final five points of the opening period to take a 35-33 lead into halftime.
That hot shooting that carried Kansas ahead in the first meeting returned in the second half. The Jayhawks made three 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the second half to pull ahead by seven and finished firing 10 of 20 in the game. They were 6 of 9 in the second half.
The Jayhawks pushed their lead to seven with 2:17 to play before holding off WVU’s late rally.
“We had the play call (on the last play), for sure,” Stevenson said. “Like coach said, we just couldn’t get it turned when we needed to get it turned to kind of initiate our action. Credit to — I don’t even remember who was guarding the ball — but he did a good job on the ball and then from there it was just chaos. … It was a great game; it was a battle. We just came up a little bit short.”
WVU will finish the road trip with a 9 p.m. ET game against Iowa State on Monday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.