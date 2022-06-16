Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s opponents for the 2022 season. The season starts with the renewal of WVU’s biggest rivalry — the Backyard Brawl. WVU will travel to Pitt to open the season on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The similarities between Pitt and West Virginia heading into the 2022 season are quite striking.
Like the Mountaineers, the Panthers also lost their quarterback (Kenny Pickett, NFL Draft), their leading wideout to the transfer portal (Jordan Addison, USC) and their offensive coordinator (Mark Whipple, Nebraska) in the offseason.
The key difference is that the group Pitt lost was much more productive in terms of numbers and wins.
While the departures for the Panthers cut much deeper, Pitt is also starting from a much higher perch, after going 11-3 overall, 7-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and finishing with a final ranking of No. 13 in last year’s AP Poll. That included a 31-21 defeat to Michigan State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
It was certainly a big year for coach Pat Narduzzi, who will enter his eighth season and is now under contract through 2030 after signing a contract extension.
Now, his job is to figure out how to replace the 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft (Pickett to the Pittsburgh Steelers), the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner in Addison and Whipple, who helped Pitt rank third nationally in scoring offense (41.4 points per game) and eighth in total offense (486.6 yards per game).
The portal taketh as well as giveth and help arrived in the form of Kedon Slovis, a quarterback from USC that played under new WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Slovis threw for 7,576 yards and 58 touchdowns in three seasons with the Trojans.
While Addison’s production loss certainly hurts (100 catches, 1,593 yards, 17 touchdowns), Slovis should have options on the outside. Senior Jared Wayne (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) is a physical presence and was second on the team in receptions (47), yards (658) and touchdowns (six) last season. Sophomore tight end Gavin Bartholomew is back after a solid rookie campaign in which he caught 28 passes for 326 yards and four scores. Konata Mumpfield also had a big freshman season last year but his came at Akron where he caught 61 balls for 751 yards and eight touchdowns in earning freshman All-American honors. His impact after coming over through the portal should be immediate.
The Panthers ran the ball by committee last year and that committee is in tact with its three leading rushers — junior Israel Abanikanda (123 rushes, 651 yards, seven touchdowns), senior Vincent Davis (142 carries, 593 yards, four touchdowns) and sophomore Rodney Hammond Jr. (102 totes, 504 yards, five scores) — all returning. Abanikanda also has an inside track on being the team’s primary return man with Addison gone and registered a 98-yard return for a score last year. The team’s backs will lineup behind a line that returns five redshirt-senior starters with Owen Drexel (6-3, 305 pounds) being flanked by redshirt-senior guards Jake Kradel (6-3, 310 pounds), Mike Minor (6-4, 325 pounds) and tackles Carter Warren (6-5, 320 pounds) and Gabe Huoy (6-6, 315 pounds).
While Pitt’s offense garnered most of the headlines in 2021, its defense was more than capable as well and plenty of that unit is set to return, especially up front.
Redshirt junior Calijah Kancey and senior Habakkuk Baldonado combined for 16 sacks and 25 tackles for loss with Kancey earning a first-team, All-ACC nod and Baldonado making second team. Seniors Devin Danielson, David Green and Deslin Alexandre combined for six more sacks as the Panthers ranked second in the country in the category (3.9 per game).
Pitt will also get its leading tackler back in senior linebacker SirVocea Dennis (87 tackles, 9.5 for loss, four sacks). Safety Erick Hallett II and cornerback Marquis Williams give the Panthers a pair of senior returners in the secondary with junior safety Brandon Hill also returning after starting last season.
Otherwise, the Panthers are relatively inexperienced at the second and third levels. That includes linebacker Cam Bright, who transferred to Washington in the offseason. The Panthers added Notre Dame import Shayne Simon, who missed all but one game last season with an injury with senior Brandon George and junior Bangally Kamara the two most likely candidates to assume playing time. Fall camp will likely determine who assumes reps in the secondary.
Finally, junior Sam Scarton returns after hitting on 17 of 21 field-goal attempts last season
Pitt leads the storied series 61-40-3 though West Virginia has won 7 of the last 10 including the last three with a 21-20 decision in 2011 marking the last meeting.