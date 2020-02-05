The West Virginia University football team added two new players its 2020 signing class on Wednesday.
The first of the two new Mountaineers, running back A’Varius Sparrow, signed his letter of intent early in the day. Sparrow, a Florida 5A All-State honorable mention as a senior at Jones High in Orlando, ran for more than 3,200 yards during his junior and senior seasons. Last fall, he ran for 2,135 yards and 26 touchdowns while helping Jones to the 5A state championship game, where Sparrow ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns in a loss.
Sparrow, listed at 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, was rated the No. 73 running back in the country according to 247Sports and also held scholarship offers from Florida Atlantic, Rutgers, UCF and South Florida. He only played two seasons of football in high school, previously concentrating on wrestling before making the move to the gridiron.
The Mountaineers also picked up a signature on the defensive side of the ball when Eddie Watkins, a 6-4, 240-pound bandit from Alabama’s Hillcrest High, sent his letter of intent to WVU on Wednesday afternoon.
Watkins played a lot of outside linebacker and defensive end in high school. He tallied 10 sacks as a senior as was named to the 4A Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State first team.
Watkins was listed as the No. 57 defensive end in the country and the No. 42 overall prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports. In addition to WVU he had scholarship offers from Arizona, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Missouri, Purdue and UCF.
As of Wednesday evening, West Virginia’s 2020 recruiting class was ranked No. 37 in the country and fourth in the Big 12 — trailing Oklahoma, Texas and TCU — by 247Sports. The addition of Sparrow and Watkins brings the total for WVU’s 2020 class to 20 players signed.
Players coming to WVU were not the only ones making news Wednesday. Former Mountaineer quarterback Jack Allison, who spent 2018 as Will Grier’s backup and battled for the starting job in 2019 before deciding to transfer, announced he will continue his playing career not far from Morgantown.
Allison, who began his collegiate career at the University of Miami before transferring to West Virginia, announced on Twitter that he would be joining the team at the Mountain East Conference’s West Liberty.
During two seasons with WVU, Allison completed 42 of 71 pass attempts for 496 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.