West Virginia University’s football team announced two new faces to its coaching staff Friday, including one face that isn’t new to college football in the Mountain State.
The Mountaineers announced that Penn State passing game coordinator/receivers coach Gerad Parker has joined the staff as offensive coordinator/receivers coach, and Ole Miss linebackers coach Jeff Koonz has joined as special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach.
Parker, a Kentucky native like WVU football coach Neal Brown, is a former Marshall assistant under Doc Holliday.
“I’m excited to add Gerad to the coaching staff at West Virginia,” Brown said in a university release. “I have known him for many years, and we have similar roots in the state of Kentucky. He brings years of successful experience, not only on the field but also as a recruiter who has covered a lot of territory. He will make an immediate impact on our staff.”
With Parker on staff, Penn State averaged 35.8 points per game, 15th-best nationally, and averaged 13.3 yards per completion. Nittany Lion receiver KJ Hamler led the team with 56 catches for 904 yards and eight touchdowns, was named an All-Big Ten first team all-purpose pick by Sports Illustrated and was a second-team pick on several other lists.
Between his stints at Marshall and Penn State, Parker was an assistant at Purdue — spending the final six weeks of 2016 as the Boilermakers’ interim head coach — Cincinnati and Duke.
Matt Moore was named assistant head coach and will continue to coach the offensive line, while Chad Scott will remain co-offenisve coordinator and running backs coach.
Before Koonz’s tenure at Ole Miss, he spent time as an assistant at North Texas, Cincinnati, Louisiana Tech, Texas and Iowa State.
“Jeff is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff,” Brown said. “He brings a vast amount of experience coaching linebackers to our defensive staff and a familiarity with the Big 12 Conference having coached at Texas and Iowa State. His recruiting experience in different regions of the country also will help bolster our overall efforts.”
Koonz replaces Blake Seiler, who left WVU to become defensive coordinator at Old Dominion.