It was a crazy week for Liberty Bowl Executive Director Steve Ehrhart.
It started on Sunday with the announcement that West Virginia and Tennessee had been selected to participate in the 62nd AutoZone Liberty Bowl, which is slated for 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Memphis, Tennessee.
That was the normal part of the bowl selection process, but from there, things turned crazy.
“We were all excited when we had our press conference Sunday night,” said Ehrhart about the original WVU-UT matchup. “Everything was hunky-dory, and then, bam, on Monday morning I get a call [from Tennessee athletic director Phil Fulmer] telling me they had really serious problems in terms of the [COVID-19] testing. They had tested on Sunday and the results coming in Monday morning were not good. I could tell there was a lot of pessimism.
“My first reaction was we were going to make darn sure we had a good opponent for West Virginia, so I got on the phone with the people at West Point I’ve known for years,” Ehrhart continued. “I told them we may be their eagle on wings. It took about 10 hours to get everything ironed out, and now we’ve got an AutoZone Liberty Bowl that will feature West Virginia and Army.”
The initial WVU-Tennessee bowl announcement wasn’t met with a great deal of national acclaim. The Mountaineers were 5-4, but the 3-7 Vols needed a special pandemic-year NCAA rule that allowed even teams below .500 to accept a bowl slot.
The reconfigured Liberty Bowl matchup has gotten a great deal of attention, though.
“Normally when a team is announced, within the bowl industry you may get 60,000 to 80,000 [internet] impressions,” explained Ehrhart. “When we announced West Virginia’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl invitation, we got a couple hundred thousand impressions, which is really good.
“But then people spent all day Sunday talking how it wasn’t right Army was being left out of a bowl after it just won the Commander-In-Chief [service academy trophy] and they were 9-2,” he added. “So, when we put out at 6:30 [Monday night] that it was finalized and Army was coming, by noon [Tuesday] there were 5.3 million impressions about the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”
This will be the third time West Virginia has played in the Liberty Bowl, which began in Philadelphia in 1959.
WVU lost to Utah, 32-6, in the 1964 Liberty Bowl, which was played in the Atlantic City Convention Center. It was the first-ever bowl game played indoors.
It would be 50 years before West Virginia participated in the Liberty Bowl again. The game moved to Memphis in 1965, and the Mountaineers faced off against Texas A&M there in 2014, losing to the Aggies 45-37.
Army has played in eight bowl games in program history, but never in the Liberty Bowl. It is 6-2 in previous bowl games, with the first being a 10-6 win over Michigan State in the 1985 Cherry Bowl. Army followed that with a 31-20 victory over Illinois in the 1985 Peach Bowl, but then suffered losses to Alabama (29-28) in the 1988 Sun Bowl and to Auburn (32-29) in the 1996 Independence Bowl. The Black Knights have won their last four bowl appearances, though, defeating SMU (16-14) in the 2010 Armed Forces Bowl, North Texas (38-31 in overtime) in the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl, San Diego State (42-35) in the 2017 Armed Forces Bowl and Houston (70-14) in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl.
This will be West Virginia’s first bowl game under its second-year head coach Neal Brown. The Mountaineers are 15-22 all-time in bowl games, including a 6-7 mark since the 2005 season.
WVU and Army have met three times previously, with he Black Knights holding a 2-1 edge. West Virginia defeated Army 7-3 in 1961 but lost to the Black Knights 19-0 in 1946 and 7-6 in 1941. All three of those previous meetings took place at West Point.