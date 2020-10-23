The formalities are over.
With a bye week and outmanned Kansas squarely in the rear-view mirror, West Virginia University’s football team will start a closing stretch of six games against the meat of its Big 12 schedule Saturday, visiting Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech. The game will air on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m.
WVU (3-1 overall, 2-1 Big 12 Conference) went 2-4 last year against the six teams left on the 2020 slate. After last Saturday’s 38-17 win over the Jayhawks in Morgantown, the feeling is that the portion of the season for which this year’s edition of the Mountaineers will be judged starts now.
So far, West Virginia has flashed significant improvement in several key areas. It will head to Lubbock boasting the No. 1 total defense in the nation as well as a run game led by senior Leddie Brown, who currently ranks fourth with an average of 128 3/4 yards per game.
But as the schedule ramps up for good, can the Mountaineers keep backing up those numbers? Even coach Neal Brown is waiting to find out.
“I’m not ready to sit up here and announce that we’ve arrived,” Neal Brown said. “We’re getting ready to go into this stretch … I think these next four weeks will kind of be the tale. You ask me this in a month, I’ll have a really firm answer for you as far as how much improvement. We’re definitely better, but how much I think the next four weeks will tell.”
It all starts with a Tech team that the jury is still out on as well. The Red Raiders (1-3, 0-3) could easily be winless, with only a 35-33 win over Houston Baptist to their credit. But Tech could just as easily be 3-1 after blowing a late lead and losing 63-56 in overtime to Texas and losing a 21-17 fourth-quarter lead at Kansas State in succumbing 31-21.
It’s also a Tech team that represents arguably the low point of the season for the Mountaineers a year ago. The Red Raiders stormed into Morgantown and steamrolled to a 28-3 lead before settling for a 38-17 victory in Brown’s inaugural season.
“They’ve played a very difficult schedule, I think their record doesn’t tell the story, necessarily,” Brown said.
Quarterback Henry Colombi will make his first start at quarterback this week, but has appeared in two games, completing 40 of 54 passes for 359 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The Utah State transfer is also a threat on the ground and has 14 carries for 51 yards to his credit thus far.
It’s yet another first-time starter, the third WVU has seen so far, and another dual-threat weapon for the Mountaineer defense to prepare for.
“It’s all about being sound,” WVU co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae said. “They force you to defend the football and defend really their receivers for the entire count of the play, that’s the first thing. The second thing is that if you don’t do your job, meaning that you’re not gap sound and you don’t have leverage on your defense and you don’t have everything cupped, they can really do some damage with their legs and move chains. And that keeps the defense on the field which leads to them gaining some yards and ultimately points. Dual-threat quarterbacks are not what you want to see as a defensive staff, but it’s a thing of today.
“No different than any other week, we’ve got to be buttoned up in what we do.”
Running backs SaRodorick Thompson (282 yards, four touchdowns) and Xavier White (134 yards, one touchdown) figure to both get carries while receivers Erik Ezukanma (295 yards, three touchdowns), KeSean Carter (215 yards, four touchdowns) and T.J. Vasher (163 yards, two touchdowns) lead the way on the outside.
While the Mountaineer defensive unit is only yielding 240 1/3 yards per game, the Red Raiders defense has been gashed to the tune of 499 yards per contest, ranking 73rd out of 77 teams nationally. Tech has been especially susceptible to the pass, where it has allowed 335 1/2 yards per game, better than just three teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
It would seem an excellent opportunity for the Mountaineers to find some consistency in its pass game, which has been up and down while Leddie Brown has anchored the unit. But Neal Brown said like the team’s record, some of its defensive statistics may be misleading as well.
“A lot of different looks in the secondary,” Neal Brown said. “The D-line is really strong, that really sticks out to you. That was in my notes last year, I thought they really pushed us around. A lot of talent at linebacker … traditionally done a really good job of creating turnovers and we’re going to have to be very in tuned to that.”
And though Brown described the challenges Tech will present across the board, this week just as much about WVU and who the team will be during the season’s closing stretch.
“We’ve got to continue to make our improvements,” Brown said. “I think we are getting better, we have definitely not arrived and our guys know that and that’s in all three phases. We need to handle the challenge of traveling, it’s a long trip and we’ve got to do a better job of playing on the road than when we went to (Oklahoma State).”