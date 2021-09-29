After a broken collarbone sidelined Texas Tech starting quarterback Tyler Shough for the rest of Saturday’s 70-35 loss to Texas and likely until November, the Red Raiders will have to turn to backup Henry Colombi.
That name should sound familiar to West Virginia fans as Colombi started and helped guide Texas Tech to a 34-27 win over the Mountaineers last year in Lubbock.
On one hand, West Virginia (2-2) should have a fairly good idea of what to expect from the mobile Texas Tech signal caller when the teams meet at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium (televised by ESPN2).
On the other hand, the Mountaineers will have to figure out how to be more effective at stopping him.
That’s the same challenge when looking at Texas Tech’s offense as a whole. The Mountaineers are 0-2 against the Red Raiders in Neal Brown’s two seasons as WVU's head coach, with the Red Raiders averaging 36 points in those contests. That’s the second-highest number yielded to any Big 12 opponent under Brown (Iowa State has averaged 40 points in two meetings).
“Their tempo is as fast as anybody, they execute it as good as anybody and obviously there’s speed on the edges along with him being able to extend plays,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “Even last week they still had [520]-plus yards of total offense and that’s what they’ve been for a long time. They’re a good offensive football team.”
West Virginia has established itself as a good defensive football team as well. In a reversal of the matchup between WVU’s offense and Texas Tech’s defense, two units that, at least statistically, have struggled a bit, the showdown between Texas Tech’s offense and West Virginia’s defense would seem to be a battle of strength on strength.
Both are also coming off of impressive showings in losses. As Lesley pointed out, despite being blown out by the Longhorns, the Red Raiders still piled up 520 yards of offense led by Colombi, who came on in relief and completed 17 of 23 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns against one interception.
When it comes to trying to defend Texas Tech, a defense must always be cognizant of the Red Raiders’ big-play ability, and that’s certainly been on display again this season. Tech (3-1) has five more plays of 30 yards or more than any other team in the Big 12 (16; Texas is second with 11), six more plays of at least 40 yards (12; Baylor is second at six) and four more plays of 50 yards or more (nine; Kansas State is second with five).
That explosiveness is not lost on the Mountaineer coaching staff, and it’s at the top of the priority list.
“I think that’s what they try to be,” Lesley said. “They try to live by explosive plays, they always have. That’s just kind of been their MO. It’s how they want to get started. It’s how they thrive.”
Leading the charge in that home-run philosophy is 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior wideout Erik Ezukanma, who has emerged as one of the best receivers in the country. His 101.5 yards per game average is the best in the Big 12 by 22.2 yards over Baylor’s RJ Sneed and ranks 15th nationally.
“You have to know where he is,” Lesley said, “to figure out where he is and how they plan on using him. You’ve seen how they’ve used him up to this point, so you can game plan for that, but you have to know where he is.”
Brown compared Ezukanma favorably to Dontay Demus and Rakim Jarrett of Maryland, who combined for 12 receptions, 255 yards and two touchdowns in the Terrapins’ 30-24 season-opening win over the Mountaineers.
But a lot has changed since then, most notably the WVU defense, which over the past couple of games has begun to look like the unit that was one of the best in the country last season. Holding a potent Oklahoma offense to 16 points in Norman wasn’t enough to win but it was enough to raise some eyebrows nationally, and it proved that the Mountaineers have what it takes to be stingy again the rest of the season.
“We’re different than we were a year ago; I think as a group we have a chance to be as good or better,” Brown said. “I think the schedule is more challenging for us as far as who we’ve got to play, but I like how our guys are playing. I didn’t like how they played in week one, I didn’t like how they played at points in week two, but week three and week four we’ve played at a really high level. We’ve got to maintain that.”
“Similar in the fact of what we view as important, what our standards are, how we approach each week,” Lesley added. “That’s something we’ve tried and I think we’re getting there, building here as a standard of play.”