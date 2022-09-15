If there was a bright spot along the defensive front in West Virginia’s 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas last week, Mountaineer coaches say that Sean Martin was undoubtedly it.
The West Virginia defense recorded only three tackles for loss against the Jayhawks and Martin registered two of those. The Bluefield product also recorded a sack in a season-opening 38-31 loss at Pitt.
Now in his third year in the program, Martin is undoubtedly turning a corner. And in terms of his reps, WVU coaches said that progression is about to pay dividends.
“If there was a guy that played well up front it was Sean, and his role will increase and it needs to,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “He’s ready for that. I think he kind of understands what he can be now and some positions we can get him in up front that will really, really help us, particularly against a team like (Kansas) the next time we cross paths with that style of offense.”
Martin’s success early this season is a bit of a culmination of a multi-year process, one that included tireless work on strength and conditioning as well as learning the craft along all positions on the defensive line. Martin appeared in all 13 games last year, making 15 tackles, but as Lesley said, Martin believes he’s much more prepared to make an impact this season.
“From last year to now I feel like football is way easier to me,” Martin said. “Just knowing what I’m capable of and what I can do to help the team.”
So far, it’s a unit that appears to need help. West Virginia ranks 125th out of 131 FBS teams in scoring defense, allowing 46.5 points per game, though that number is a bit skewed by two overtime touchdowns for Kansas, one of which was a defensive touchdown.
In fact, WVU has yielded two defensive touchdowns this year, yet the yardage numbers tell the story of a struggling defense as well. The Mountaineers are 94th in total yardage, yielding 401.5 per game, and that includes a ranking of 78th against the run (138 yards per game) and 99th against the pass (263.5).
Yet, despite the early-season struggles, Martin said it’s a group that hasn’t lost confidence.
“I feel like we’re a great defense, we need to focus on that,” Martin said. “Coach Lesley tells us every day the little things that get us beat and us not focusing … they let things get us beat honestly.
“We just need to be more locked in, honestly, to what we’ve got to do to win games.”
That’s something Martin certainly did a lot of in high school, winning a Class AA state championship with the Beavers in 2017 and finishing as the state runner-up as a senior in 2018. Coming out of that year, Martin was one of the most highly recruited prospects in the state before choosing West Virginia.
Yet, upon arriving in Morgantown, Martin quickly realized the learning process that was ahead of him.
“High school football in West Virginia isn’t really hard,” Martin said. “Getting adapted to college football was way harder, it took about two years. Coach (Neal) Brown told me I was a two-year project.
Camp offered one last hurdle for Martin to clear, a broken pinky and subsequent days in a cast. For a defensive lineman, one that prides himself on using his hands, Martin admitted the situation brought its struggles.
“That put a toll on me,” Martin said. “I didn’t perform too good the last two weeks of camp because I was too worried about my hand. Being able to take the club off … I feel normal now.
“I’m not really a club guy, I’m more of a long-arm guy.”
At 6-foot-5 and now up to 279 pounds, Martin’s body type is certainly advantageous in fending off and defeating offensive linemen. And the more of those battles he wins, Martin said he gets more confident and, in the long run, better.
“It’s just a confidence level — just really not focused on other players, just focused on myself,” Martin said. “My mom always tells me to take advantage of opportunities and the coaches always speak on it. I’ve just got to do the right things to get better each and every day.”