MORGANTOWN -- Sam James had something to prove at West Virginia’s pro day on Monday.
Despite twice leading the Mountaineers in receiving yards since Neal Brown’s arrival, including last season, he wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine and the hype around his professional potential has been minimal outside of Morgantown.
James said he thought he did “pretty well today showcasing my talents and certain things” after the workout in front of representatives from 29 professional teams.
“I felt like today was very important because of that reason,” he said. “I felt kind of disrespected because I didn’t get invited to the combine and I felt that I should have. But I knew I was going to have another opportunity at pro day to stand in front of all the same scouts people stood in front of at the combine. It was very important for me to do good, and I feel like I did.”
While James wasn’t invited to the combine, teammate and fellow receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton was. James said Ford-Wheaton gave him “some good advice” on what the scouts were looking for heading into Monday’s event.
James posted times of 4.5, 4.24 and 6.9 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill, respectively, and also had a 10-feet, 2-inch broad jump and 36.5-inch vertical jump.
The biggest improvement might have come with his size, however.
James was listed at 6-feet, 176 pounds on last year’s roster. He measured in at 5-foot-11.2 and 185 pounds at Monday’s pro day.
“I knew for a fact that I had to improve on my strength and my weight,” James said. “Those are my two biggest things that I was focused on going into this training period, is gaining weight and getting bigger, which I did. I’m proud of my work and proud of my results from that.
“I feel like I was always fast, so I was able to actually prove that I was fast. People was like, ‘Oh, he’s fast, da da da,’ who don’t know, but I got a chance to come out here and show them I’m not just fast, so it was a good day.”
James led the Mountaineers with 745 receiving yards last season, was second in touchdown receptions with six and was third in receptions with 46. In 50 games in his WVU career, he caught 190 passes for 2,229 yards and 15 scores.
After WVU’s 5-7 2022 season came to a close, the redshirt junior elected not to use his remaining eligibility and instead chose to pursue a professional career.
“I felt like it was the time to move on,” he said. “I’ve been in Morgantown for five years. I came in 2018 and I felt like I put everything that I was supposed to put on the field on tape and stuff like that, and I just felt like it was time to move on and chase NFL dreams.”
Brown believes his ability on special teams could make him an appealing target for NFL teams as well.
“Sam James is a guy I think is maybe slept on a little bit,” Brown said before the pro day began. “His biggest issue has been his weight. I think the guys are going to be pleased about where he weighs in today. He’s put on some good weight.
“And again, he’s been productive on film and he’s got an elite trait and it shows on tape that he can cover punts. He’s done that as well as anybody in the country over the last three years, covering punts, which is something that the professional guys really pay attention to.”
James had limited opportunities to showcase his skill set in front of scouts in person, as he wasn’t selected for the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, or the NFL Combine. He did play in the Hula Bowl, where he said he spoke some with NFL teams. James said after his pro day workout, which included catching passes from former Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege, he had talked with the Texans.
He kept his faith and put in the work in training, however, and was happy with what he was able to show on Monday.
“First, praying to God -- that was my biggest thing. I prayed to God and I was like, ‘Man, I’m getting disrespected. I should’ve been at the combine.’ I was mad I didn’t get invited,” James said. “But I prayed to God, found my peace and knew that I was going to have my opportunity. I just went with it and stayed down and worked.”
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.