MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia coach Neal Brown made sure there were no questions about why he hired his new tight ends coach when discussing offseason changes in a news conference Monday.
“I want to be real clear on this,” Brown said, “Blaine [Stewart] didn’t get hired because his dad was the head coach here.”
Stewart is the most recent addition to Brown’s staff, and was officially announced as WVU’s tight ends coach on Jan. 20. He’s the son of the late Bill Stewart, the coach of the Mountaineers from 2008-10.
“It means everything,” Blaine Stewart said on an episode of WVU’s Mountaineer Insider Podcast released Thursday. “Surreal doesn’t even begin to describe it.”
For Stewart, it’s a return home. He played football at Morgantown High School and was a captain on the 2013 West Virginia OVAC All-Stars. He played college ball at James Madison from 2013-15 and the University of Charleston from 2016-17.
Stewart said on the podcast this wasn’t the first time he’s tried for a position at WVU, and that he would reach out about openings here or there. After spending the last several years working at the NFL level with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he made the short trip south to Morgantown for an interview.
“I made this drive thousands of times, and just pulling into the parking lot, I honestly got cold chills, like, ‘I’ve done this a lot. I hope I can do this in the future,’” Stewart said. “To do it every day since I’ve been back is really special.”
He’s no stranger to the program, although things around Morgantown and WVU’s facilities have changed since his father coached the Mountaineers.
Bill Stewart was an assistant for eight years on the WVU staff under Don Nehlen and Rich Rodriguez before being named interim head coach ahead of the team’s 2008 Tostitos Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma. A day after the 48-28 win, he was named WVU’s 32nd head football coach. He went 28-12 from 2008-10.
Bill Stewart died in May 2012 at the age of 59. Blaine Stewart’s mother, Karen, still resides in Morgantown.
“I think one thing that happened last year, and I’m not trying to publicize this, but this is something where his mom was able to come back in the building for the first time last summer. That was a really neat moment,” Brown said.
“[Stewart’s] just got a ton of connections. It means something to him, the fact that he grew up here in Morgantown. He’s a Morgantown High product. He didn’t play here, but obviously there's nobody that we could have hired that has more of a connection to the university and to the football program than him.”
Bill Stewart was the coach at Virginia Military Institute for three seasons in the mid-’90s, and during that time he gave current Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first coaching position as a wide receivers coach in 1995.
Blaine Stewart entered the coaching ranks under Tomlin in Pittsburgh, where the past two years he has worked as the assistant wide receivers coach. From 2018-20, he was a coaching assistant on Tomlin’s staff.
Stewart said the relationships between the two programs “didn’t just happen overnight” and came because of the work those involved with the Steelers and Mountaineers did together in recent years.
“When we started going in the direction of how we were going to organize, multiple staff members brought me Blaine’s name, like, ‘This guy can coach. He’s been with the Steelers for five years,’” Brown said. “I started really doing my research, other than knowing him personally and remembering him being a really good, active guy with NFL veterans when we went up to OTAs and things like that.
“Really excited. He’s got to learn the recruiting piece of it. That’s the one thing he hasn’t done, but with football, he’s going to add to our room. That’s kind of, from an offensive standpoint, where we’re at.”
While it was Stewart’s resume that landed him the job, both he and Brown believe his connection to the program can be beneficial.
“I don’t think you’re going to find a more prideful person in West Virginia in this building," Stewart said. "Maybe [head coach for strength and conditioning] Mike Joseph from Fairmont, but I take great pride in this university, in this state. I’ve seen it at the highest of highs. I’ve seen it at a couple lows.
“I think the most beautiful part of this university that everyone knows is it’s just special to so many people. ... I just think a perspective could be a good addition from myself that I’m excited to bring, and just excited to show what this place can be to a lot of people.”
Stewart said he’s looking forward to laying a foundation, recruiting and getting around the team -- not just the tight ends, either -- before the team starts its spring session in late March.
WVU went 5-7 in 2022 and is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.
“It honestly hasn’t hit me yet, I don’t think. It’ll probably hit for a little bit at the spring game, but that first time we play out on Mountaineer Field, man, it’s probably going to hit me,” Stewart said.
“I’m so excited to be back, to be home, to be surrounded by people that have invested so much in me, and I’m just hoping to pour that back into the university and the state. I’m just going to enjoy every minute of it and really give my all for this state and university.”