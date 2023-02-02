The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Jordan Lesley

West Virginia assistant coach Jordan Lesley watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown is hoping West Virginia’s defense can get back on track this fall, and he believes the best people to lead the Mountaineers there are the same ones who have been with the program.

Unlike the offensive staff, which saw many moving pieces this offseason, the Mountaineers’ defensive staff remains largely unchanged heading into the 2023 season.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you