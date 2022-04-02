West Virginia coach Neal Brown took to the podium following his team’s first practice held inside Milan Puskar Stadium this spring.
Brown described it as “the first day we’ve put the ball down and let them play,” with scrimmaging happening between first, second and third strings.
There was plenty to talk about in terms of what happened on the field. But on Saturday, much of the talk surrounded what had happened off the field earlier in the week.
Brown made an unscheduled statement in front of the media on Thursday, announcing that defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor had entered the NCAA transfer portal. Mesidor, a two-year starter up front entering his junior season, was among the team’s top players.
It was just the latest hit to the Mountaineer roster via the portal, and each one has brought its fair share of criticism from the fan base toward Brown and his staff. Brown didn’t take questions on Thursday but did on Saturday, and talked in depth about the situation, the portal and its affect on West Virginia thus far.
That included a direct response to accusations that something in the culture of Brown’s program has directly led to the number of departures.
“I can tell you that I’m very confident -- and you can talk to the kids -- we don’t have a culture problem here,” Brown said. “[Media members] have been at practice enough, you would notice. You’ve had access to almost half of the practices we’ve had here, if there was something really sticking out you all would notice it.
"You don’t hide it, those things really stick out, and if you look at the sidelines and look and see how the kids interact and staff and player interactions, those are really clear to me.”
So far, five likely defensive starters have left WVU via the portal since the end of last season, with Mesidor joining defensive backs Daryl Porter, Nicktroy Fortune and Jackie Matthews as well as linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo.
Mesidor’s departure was likely the most unforeseen and arguably could be the costliest moving forward.
On Thursday, Brown used words like “sad” and “hurt” in describing the situations, and said he was relatively blindsided by the news. Saturday, he elaborated on those comments.
“I was hurt by that, I tried to say it in a way that was understood, I was really hurt by what happened earlier in the week,” Brown said. “So, you go back and you say, ‘OK, why did it hurt?’ It hurt because … the best way to go about it is, you pour into these kids, you give them everything you can possibly give them from a personal investment, from surrounding them with infrastructure and I still believe that’s the right way to do it. That’s the way we’ve been doing it, that’s the way we will continue to do it.
“There’s going to be instances in the world we’re living in with college football now where you’re going to do everything you can for certain individuals and they’re still going to leave. What you sit there and think is, ‘We’re doing all this, is it worth it?’ And absolutely, yes, it’s worth it. We’re going to have a lot more success stories than we do people leaving.”
Brown -- like most other college coaches across the country and across sports -- has had to adjust as the transfer portal has continued to grow.
“It’s so new, everybody is trying to figure it out and roster management is different now than it ever has been,” Brown said. “I think what it does is you have to reassess your thoughts on redshirting. You have to be more consistent and more intentional about playing guys earlier and finding roles for them.”
As hard as the portal has seemed to hit the Mountaineers, Brown said he isn’t against it completely but expressed the desire to see some reform in terms of the rules surrounding it.
“I’m not against the portal but I think there has to be boundaries, right?” Brown said. “We have free agency and it’s 365/24/7, there is no other enterprise that has free agency 365/24/7. That’s what it is. It’s free agency. We’ve got to have some time frames around free agency. Some things go around the portal that I don’t agree with, that I don’t think are right. I don’t think this is necessarily the platform to talk about that.”
It's clear at this point that even if future rules change how the portal is or can be used, it’s not going anywhere. It will continue to be a part of life for college athletes and coaches. And while the portal has seemingly taken a toll on WVU thus far, Brown vowed that he would continue to try and better understand it and adapt to it.
“I’m very conscious that these are young people and most of them have different reasons behind it,” Brown said. “My job is, ‘Here is what we’re dealing with now, these are the rules, how do we respond to it and play it into our advantage?’ We’ve got to figure that out.”