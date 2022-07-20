Editor’s Note: This is the third of a five-part series asking burning questions about the upcoming WVU football season.
Piggybacking a bit off of the previous installment of this series, the back end of the West Virginia defense also remains a major question mark entering the 2022 football season, and while losing Josh Chandler-Semedo via transfer was a big blow to the linebacker corps, nowhere did the transfer portal sting more than in the secondary.
On the flipside, Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown and his staff have added several intriguing players via the portal as well and perhaps nowhere will Brown’s recruiting in past seasons be more important as first-year and second-year recruits fight for playing time.
With all of that in mind, can WVU piece together a secondary capable of slowing potent Big 12 offenses?
There is one certainty, and that comes in the form of Charles Woods, a 5-foot-11, 193-pound versatile senior who should be the centerpiece and leader of the defensive backfield.
Woods is a preseason All-Big 12 first-team selection and though he will likely be used as a cornerback, he has played plenty of safety as well. The former Illinois State transfer appeared in 11 games in 2021 with four starts and finished with 31 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recovers and four pass breakups.
Even though 11 games and four starts in Morgantown doesn’t exactly qualify Woods as a seasoned veteran, compared to the rest of the players at the position on the roster, he is by far the senior statesman, and he’s played enough to prove his reliability.
But where do Brown and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley go from there?
The good news is that there are plenty of candidates with a couple more being added in the last couple of months.
Those additions come in Colorado State transfer corner Rashad Ajayi, James Madison senior corner Wesley McCormick and North Dakota State senior Jasir Cox, who is listed at spear on the Mountaineer roster. All three players have been added since the beginning of May.
Along with Marcis Floyd, a redshirt junior who transferred from Murray State in December, WVU will have four new, experienced pieces entering fall camp.
Floyd went through spring practices with the team, but Ajayi, McCormick and Cox are relative unknowns in Morgantown, though certainly not elsewhere. The three have combined to make 80 career starts and 268 tackles.
Cox is an especially intriguing player, having spent four seasons playing linebacker with the Bison. That experience, as well as his 6-foot-1, 204-pound frame, should help Cox fit right in at the spear position.
Competing against the team’s new veterans will be second-year youngsters —players recruited out of high school by Brown. Many earned playing time as true freshmen last year, including Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Aubrey Burks, Davis Mallinger, Saint McLeod and Avery Wilcox. Caleb Coleman, who transferred over from Hutchinson Community College prior to last season and played four games while being redshirted, will be a factor as well.
Outside of Woods, trying to handicap any position battles in the secondary is extremely difficult.
Of the second-year players, McLeod earned the most playing time, appearing in eight games as in 2021 but missed all of spring after being stabbed in an incident in Morgantown in March.
Wilson-Lamp was the most highly touted recruit among the 2021 defensive backs and drew praise in the spring, as did Mallinger, a former track star from Melbourne, Florida, who, according to coaches and players, might be the fastest player on the team.
The candidates are suddenly plentiful after a big summer in the portal and the upcoming decisions by Brown and his staff are vital. In recent seasons, the WVU defense has established itself as one of the more reliable units in the Big 12.
How this secondary fits together will be key in staying there.