Statistics say that if West Virginia is to ever get its its oft-maligned offense back on track, TCU would present likely the best opportunity to do so.
At least on paper.
The Horned Frogs (3-3 overall, 1-2 Big 12 Conference) have struggled even worse at stopping opponents from running the football (120th nationally, 210 yards per game) than WVU (2-4, 0-3) has at moving the ball on the ground (109th, 112.8). And that’s just where it starts for a TCU unit ranked ninth in the Big 12 and 105th in the FBS in scoring defense (32 points per game).
The struggles of West Virginia’s offense have been well documented as well, and whichever side finds traction when the Mountaineers have the ball may go as far as anything in deciding Saturday’s matchup in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.
Certainly, under longtime coach Gary Patterson, struggles defensively for the Horned Frogs have been anything but the norm. Even this year, with the aforementioned deficiencies, West Virginia coach Neal Brown expects a Horned Frogs defense that will be much tougher than its numbers may indicate.
“This is kind of what stuck out to me on the bye week and then watching [TCU] against Oklahoma is go up and down their defensive roster and look how many people have missed time,” Brown said. “They’ve been dealing with a bunch of injuries. I think that has as much to do with the scoring as anything. But it’s not a group we take [lightly] at all. I think our issues have been well documented.”
Indeed, while West Virginia is tied for 69th in scoring offense at 28.3 points per game, that number is inflated heavily by a 66-0 win over FCS Long Island. The average sinks all the way to 20.8 without it and that would rank WVU 112th.
The WVU running game has certainly been a part of that, but there are plenty of other areas to blame as well. The Mountaineers have scored touchdowns on 59.3% of their red-zone possessions, placing them ninth in the league, their third-down conversion rate of 39% ranks eighth and the team’s 10 turnovers are ninth worst.
Coming off a bye week in which Brown and his staff did a significant amount of evaluation, and now facing an opponent that has struggled to stop opponents, it would seem to be a perfect storm. However, Brown warns that his team can’t necessarily put much into the success of other teams against the Horned Frogs.
“You try to look and say, ‘OK, where are they vulnerable, where can you attack them at?’” Brown said. “And you match what you do well against those. I think you have to be careful where you watch them on tape. Oklahoma has got some different personnel than we have and they did some really good things schematically against TCU, but those aren’t necessarily a great fit for us.”
So, how do the Mountaineers begin to attack TCU?
Well, it begins with diagnosing the Horned Frogs’ 4-2-5 alignment, one that’s a bit rare across college football but isn’t necessarily anything new to the Mountaineers.
“The thing I think the 4-2-5 does, which is very similar to the personnel grouping that we use defensively, they’re not a sub-in, sub-out,” Brown said. “So, with the personnel, they play a little bigger nickel so they can line up [against] 10, 11 and 12 [formations] with the same people on the field. I think what they do a really good job of, they do a good job of playing plays. They take away what you do best because whatever you’ve shown on film that’s your go-to-plays, Gary and that whole defensive staff are really good at taking away what you do best. I don’t know if it’s necessarily the 4-2-5 personnel, it’s that they have answers for what you do best.”
Patterson’s pedigree and history make Brown hesitant to read too much into TCU’s numbers. Five times under Patterson, the Horned Frogs have led the nation in total defense (2000, 2002, 2008, 2009 and 2010). Since joining the Big 12 along with West Virginia in 2012, the Horned Frogs have topped the league in total defense five times (2012, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019).
When asked about Patterson, Brown cited Patterson’s adjustments as perhaps being the strongest aspect of his coaching prowess. Whether TCU can make the correct adjustments to continue to keep West Virginia’s offense stymied, only Saturday will tell.
“So, you look at them, structurally the thing that’s really impressive about what Gary and those guys have done on defense is that structurally they’re very similar but they make subtle tweaks week in and week out to take away what you do best,” Brown said. “And he does a really good job of adjusting in games. If you hit them on something, let’s say you do something different or something he hasn’t seen, he does a really good job in between series making those corrections, and I think the reason behind that, he’s been running this scheme for so long, he knows all the answers. That’s really something in coaching that’s important. When you have issues, you know how to fix them. And so, he does a really good job fixing them.”