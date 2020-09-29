In the aftermath of WVU’s 27-13 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday, Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown was obviously disappointed, especially with the mistakes his team made in an otherwise winnable game.
During a Zoom call on Tuesday, Brown hit on some of the highs and some of the lows as he put a bow on last week before focusing on Saturday’s matchup with Baylor at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game will air on ABC.
“That game was winnable and there were winning plays that we could’ve made that could’ve changed the outcome and we just didn’t make them,” Brown said of the loss to the Cowboys. “Some of it is they’re just better than us at certain positions too. That’s part of it. We’ve got to figure out a way as a staff to overcome those things. There’s plenty of blame to go around. You learn from it, you own your mistakes, you hold each other accountable and then you go back to work and get it fixed, have a better plan and play better the next game.”
Brown hit positive and negative points in all three phases from Saturday. While most of the negative aspects — penalties, unrecovered Oklahoma State fumbles, red-zone offense and a muffed field goal — were fairly obvious, some of the positives were not.
“Defensively, we limited explosive plays,” Brown said. “That was the most explosive offense in the country last year and returned most of those pieces. We did a good job of getting the ball out, we didn’t recover it, but we got the ball out.
“Offensively we ran the ball effectively. Leddie (Brown) went over 100 yards again and I thought he played really well. In three of the four wideout spots we won our fair share of one-on-ones. It didn’t always look like it on TV I’m sure, but we won some one-on-ones.”
Even in getting flagged 12 times for 106 yards, Brown said that it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Though a few of them were unacceptable, Brown chalked a few of them up to inescapable parts of the game.
“Well, I didn’t necessarily agree with all of them, but the procedure penalties and the non-aggressive penalties, those have got to be eliminated because they kill yourself,” Brown said. “The selfish penalties, we’ve got to eliminate those.
“The aggressive penalties, you have to be careful with. The holding penalties, there’s going to be some of those, you just continue to stress technique. But where we’re at as a program right now, we can’t beat ourselves, whether it’s turnovers, missed assignments, penalties — we can’t do that. We’ve got to get better at it.”
Statistical inequities: Brown singled out Leddie Brown as one of the best individual performers on Saturday as he ran for 104 yards on 26 carries.
But despite his single-game effort, the Mountaineers were credited for just 68 team rushing yards, with sack yardage and a loss on a muffed field-goal hold counting in the calculation.
During the Big 12 Conference coaches call on Monday, Neal Brown mentioned his displeasure with the way certain statistics are kept, and on Tuesday he went into it in detail.
“They deduct your sacks from your rushing yards, which to me, it’s a pass play, so it should be sack yardage, which should be a separate stat,” Brown said. “It should come off of your total offensive yards but not necessarily your rushing yards, because it’s misleading.
“My other pet peeve statistically is when a ball is completed or it’s a really good throw — let’s say the ball is caught, tipped up and a defender catches it, or it’s a ball that goes right through an eligible receiver’s hands into a defensive back’s, in my opinion, that should be something other than an interception that goes on the quarterback’s stats because that interception wasn’t necessarily his fault.”
Among the missing: Two players who didn’t play against the Cowboys were wideout Sam Brown and defensive lineman Sean Martin, both freshmen.
Sam Brown made four catches in the team’s 56-10 win over Eastern Kentucky while Martin, a Bluefield High graduate, has been held out due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Neal Brown said on Tuesday that Martin wasn’t cleared until Friday and didn’t make the trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, while Sam Brown’s absence was a coaching decision.
Injury update: The Mountaineers escaped the Oklahoma State game fairly well in terms of injury, with one exception.
Alabama transfer VanDarius Cowan exited the game early in the second half after recording the team’s only sack of the game. Brown said Cowan’s status for Saturday is questionable, though everyone else should be ready to go.