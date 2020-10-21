The first three quarters of the West Virginia University football team’s 38-17 win over Kansas won’t go on the career highlight tape for Mountaineer wide receiver Sam James.
There were several drops in the first half and a final drop in the end zone that would have been a touchdown. His only reception of the game came with 14:55 to go on an 8-yard touchdown. While the late score was certainly a nice ending note, it did little to salvage an otherwise lackluster day that included six targets and just the one reception.
James has the potential to be a pivotal part of the Mountaineer offense. He’s done it before.
In the Mountaineers’ 38-17 loss to Texas Tech a year ago, James hauled in 14 catches for 223 yards. Those 14 receptions are tied for second-most in school history and the 223 yards is the fourth-best day any WVU receiver has ever had.
Entering the season, James figured to slot in as the Mountaineers’ number one receiver. After all, James led the team in receptions (69) and yards a year ago by a fairly wide margin. Yet, through four games this season, he ranks second in receptions (18) and third in yards (168).
But as the Mountaineers prepare to take on the Red Raiders in Lubbock at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday (televised by ESPN2), all involved know the potential payoff of getting James back on track. It can be a delicate line to walk – trying to coach up a struggling player while not breaking his confidence – but it’s one the WVU coaching staff is determined to walk with James.
“He’s really talented, hasn’t performed up to the level that probably he would like or we would like,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “I don’t think it’s a lack of effort. That’s where you get concerned as a coach – if it’s effort, if he’s not preparing, not taking care of his body – none of those are issues, he just hasn’t caught the ball like he wants to. My message to him is, ‘You can’t be so tied into the results. What you can control is how you prepare, how hard you play and doing your job.’ And then, part of that preparation is catching balls and things like that.
“He’s not a guy we’re giving up on by any means. He’s a guy we have a lot of trust in, he’s made a bunch of plays here over the last two years, he will make plays for us this year, he’s just going through a little bit of a case of the drops.”
It’s not the first time that drops have been an issue for James. Even in his monster performance against Tech a year ago, he dropped four passes. Last November, James began to see a sports psychologist in hopes of helping the issue.
And drops are part of the game. It’s something offensive coordinator Gerad Parker understands and he said it takes a special kind of coaching to help players past that hurdle.
“It’s such a Little-League coach mentality,” Parker said. “Anybody who drops a ball, everybody screams, my mom included back home, what do we scream? We scream, ‘Catch the ball!’ It’s just like the kid that’s pitching. ‘Son throw strikes.’ ‘Oh, I got you Dad. You want me to throw strikes not balls!’
“Listen it’s an issue that we can’t let be an issue. So the response to a drop is two things, during the game you’ve got to have a trigger that allows your body to get back to finding some fundamental issues to why you dropped it or having a trigger not to go there again and then, the tough part is and coach Brown and I agree totally on it, there is work to be put in to make sure, but I think it’s the right kind of work.
"I could go out there right now on a Jugs machine and catch balls at 39 years old with four kids and a dog now and still catch it at a high level. But the difference is, how many catches can we can we create that are game-like that build confidence for the right reasons that allow him to know he’s going to catch the football when it matters most?”
And like Brown, Parker is no where near giving up on James, who could be instrumental in solidifying a WVU passing game that has been acceptable if not spectacular so far this season. But his reasoning has little to do with results on the field.
“Think about it, we live in a pretty cynical world at times unfortunately, so what do we do?” Parker said. “Do you lose faith and teach a kid how to fail and be tossed to the side or do you teach a kid to stand tall, face it when everyone else probably wants him to sit, or trust the fact that Sam James is a good player who went through a tough time in the first quarter and a half and we’ve got to do something to stand by the kid or what’s he going to stand for later in life?
“It’s a fine line too, he’s also got to be a productive player and he knows that. But I think for him to stay with it and figure it out and have that piece of success (the late touchdown) is going to help him later. For us to find a way to get us through and give guys the right to make plays but also stand by our guys whether it be him or anyone else is crucial not only in football but in life.
"It’s a valuable lesson for all of us and we’re going to continue to grow together, support our players and believe in them regardless of results first and I bet in the end we’re going to be better for it both as men and as players.”