MORGANTOWN -- What seemed like little more than formality in April became reality on Monday.
WVU coach Neal Brown named Georgia transfer quarterback JT Daniels the starting quarterback during a press conference in the Milan Puskar Center, ending weeks of speculation.
Depth charts were also handed out in advance of Thursday night’s season opener at Pitt. And while several other positions were determined, Daniels’ christening was certainly the headline.
“Quarterback competition it went on for the first two weeks of camp and you look at scoring drives, completion percentage, decision making and those things and really all four of the guys had equal opportunity,” Brown said. “Over the course of a little over two weeks and those two scrimmages it was pretty clear that JT had earned the right.”
Daniels, who announced his intent to transfer to Morgantown in mid-April, is by far the most experienced option among the WVU quarterbacks. Over four injury-plagued seasons -- two at USC followed by two with the Bulldogs -- Daniels threw for 4,840 yards and 32 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.
Over the course of preseason camp, Daniels found himself in a battle with true freshman Nicco Marchiol, redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder and redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene. Those three players also competed in spring practices.
Brown said that experience loomed large, not only in the final decision but also Daniels’ performances throughout camp.
“This is his [20th] start at the Power Five level, so this isn’t something that’s new for him,” Brown said. “He’s played in big games so I don’t think the atmosphere is going to rattle him.”
Thursday’s game will mark the official reunion of Daniels and WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who served as USC’s offensive coordinator over the last three seasons, including Daniels’ second season with the Trojans. Daniels played only a half of football before suffering a season-ending knee injury but went through spring and fall camps with Harrell calling plays.
That familiarity certainly helped Daniels settle in, and though their in-game experience together lasted all of 30 minutes of game time, Harrell said all of it has made the transition for both a little easier.
“That obviously helped him coming in here because he had a background knowledge of what we do so it wasn’t like he was learning a completely new offense and language,” Harrell said. “Coming in with reps in it, coming in knowing it a bit, coming in working together before definitely helped him.
“We had a half together before he went down. Hopefully we can reproduce it. We did have a spring together at SC, a fall camp and half of a football game so I think he knew what he was getting into when he came here.”
Another area of interest in terms of starting jobs was the secondary, particularly at safety, where the Mountaineers lost all three starters from last year -- Alonzo Addae, Sean Mahone and Scottie Young -- to graduation.
Sophomore Aubrey Burks won the free safety job with junior-college transfer Hershey McLaurin listed as his backup. At cat safety, Murray State import Marcis Floyd, a redshirt junior, earned the starting nod as expected ahead of junior Malachi Ruffin. At spear, redshirt freshman Davis Mallinger was listed as the starter ahead of North Dakota State transfer Jasir Cox.
Mallinger and Cox were separated with the word “or” on the depth chart and was found at other positions as well, including right tackle, tight end, bandit, left cornerback, punter and punt return.
Brown said that while certain positions like right tackle (Brandon Yates and Ja’Quay Hubbard) and punter (Kolten McGhee and Oliver Straw) would likely not be decided until game day, he added that those designations were indicative of the intent to play several players at those positions both on Thursday and beyond.
“I think if you’re looking at them, I expect to play seven [on the offensive line],” Brown said. “I think we’ll play in the five-to-six range at receiver, there’s three running backs that are going to play, there’s three tight ends that are going to play.
"Up front along the three defensive line positions, we expect eight to 10, in that realm. At linebacker we’ll play four, spear we’ll play two, there will be three, maybe four corners that play, three maybe four safeties … so we’re going to play a good number of people.
“We tell our players too, outside of quarterback and maybe specialist, those are the only positions where one guy plays. Sometimes who starts doesn’t matter as much as who finishes. We’re going to play a large number of bodies.”
In addition to starting at the Y-receiver spot, redshirt junior Sam James was listed atop the kick- and punt-returner heap, though Brown indicated that his use would be on a situational basis and that he wouldn’t handle all of the returns.