The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU Practice 8-2-22 JTD (copy)
Buy Now

JT Daniels, who transferred to WVU from Georgia, was named the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback for Thursday night's opener at Pittsburgh Monday by head coach Neal Brown.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

MORGANTOWN -- What seemed like little more than formality in April became reality on Monday.

WVU coach Neal Brown named Georgia transfer quarterback JT Daniels the starting quarterback during a press conference in the Milan Puskar Center, ending weeks of speculation.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you