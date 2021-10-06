While West Virginia’s offensive struggles have drawn the most criticism from fans and pundits, the Mountaineer defense has had its struggles too, mostly at inopportune times.
Late scoring drives from Maryland, Oklahoma and last Saturday by Texas Tech proved to be difference makers in losses, and though the WVU defense has been great at times, its occasional lapses have been just as costly as the team’s lack of offensive production and points.
When defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley looks at game film, he sees those moments, and not only when the game is hanging in the balance. On Saturday, that included a first half in which Texas Tech built up a 17-0 lead, a hole that eventually was just too big for WVU to overcome.
For Lesley, it’s those letdowns, no matter how brief or when they occur, that can’t happen, and they’re what’s separating his defense from what it is and where it wants to be.
“When you look at consistency, I think it’s more of a maturity issue,” Lesley said. “No matter who you play, what time you play, when you play them, if you have a mature approach then you usually don’t have things show up. At this level, when you have that inconsistency it shows a little bit of immaturity. We’ve got to grow up.”
According to Lesley, part of that is understanding that early mistakes can prove as costly as late ones.
“Maturity is understanding that every single play can be the difference in a game when it’s a tie ballgame or a three-point game, so don’t waste them,” Lesley said. “If it’s the first quarter, second down of the second series, third first down of a drive, those plays you can go back through film and point them out, whether it’s offensive ball security — we could’ve ripped a ball out — or matching a route that much closer. That’s what we have to understand, because we don’t have that margin for error right now and we’ve got to find that.”
WVU (2-3 overall, 0-2 Big 12) will attempt to discover that consistency on Saturday at Baylor, with kickoff scheduled for noon and the game airing on FS1.
The Bears, behind new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, have developed into the Big 12’s second-best rushing attack, averaging 238.8 yards per game so far. Only Texas is better at 268.6.
That’s helped buoy what has been the league’s second-best overall offense (446.4 yards per game), again second only to the Longhorns (472.8). It’s a vast improvement from 2019, when Baylor was ninth in the league at 310.2 yards per game, and it’s certainly a big reason for why the Bears are off to a 4-1 start (1-1 in the Big 12).
Grimes and his attack will utilize a lot of pre-snap motion to try to get defenders out of position, a strategy that both Lesley and WVU head coach Neal Brown have admitted the Red Raiders used effectively against the Mountaineers last week. But Lesley said once the bells and whistles are gone, it’s a fairly simple offense, and that is what makes it productive.
“They’re good at what they do and they do it a lot,” Lesley said. “They don’t run that many plays. When you see somebody do that, that means they’re good at what they do and they stick with it and they try to pound you.”
The Bears certainly have the personnel to do just that. It’s been largely a two-headed monster of running backs at the forefront of the ground game with senior Abram Smith (5-foot-11, 221 pounds) entering Saturday with 510 yards and six touchdowns on the ground and fifth-year senior Trestan Ebner (5-11, 215) adding 348 yards. Junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon (6-3, 221) has five rushing touchdowns.
Maybe more importantly, though, Bohanon has yet to throw an interception. Although Baylor is a run-heavy attack, he’s been efficient through the air, throwing for 199 yards per game and completing 67.2% of his passes.
It’s enough of a threat to keep opposing defenses honest, and the team’s lack of mistakes thus far has made defenses earn stops the hard way.
“The passes they do throw, they’re high-percentage type throws for them, and if you get a little greedy and try to take that away, that’s when they throw it 70 yards over your head,” Lesley said. “There’s not a lot of those opportunities. We’ve got to be really good at the point of contact in the run game and then get after the quarterback when we do have an opportunity in the pocket and try to affect the ball that way.”
Though Baylor presents its own set of challenges, the Mountaineers have been faced with those nearly every game. For much of those games, WVU has met those challenges.
But with the season teetering on the brink, that gap, no matter how small, must be bridged, and that’s what Lesley is looking for when his team hits the field Saturday.
“We’ve got to execute in key situations no matter what,” Lesley said. “No matter what the game’s been like. That’s the consistency piece. Depth helps with that, but at the end of the day it’s our job to do that — coaches, players alike. That’s what we have to find a way to do.”