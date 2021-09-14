MORGANTOWN — One of the biggest ovations from the West Virginia crowd during the first game played at Milan Puskar Stadium without crowd restrictions since 2019 was for backup quarterback Garrett Greene, who played in both halves of the Mountaineers’ 66-0 win over Long Island Saturday.
Greene certainly did some good things, running for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries to lead the Mountaineers’ rushing attack while also completing 4 of 7 passes for 57 yards.
But was it enough to warrant more playing time in bigger, more competitive games, like the one against Virginia Tech this Saturday at noon promises to be?
Even coach Neal Brown didn’t have an answer in Saturday’s postgame press conference.
“Ask me that on Tuesday and I’ll be able to tell you,” Brown said, referring to his weekly Tuesday press conference. “Maybe the drive when we didn’t get it on fourth-and-1 down there inside the 5, I didn’t think he should’ve pulled it on a run, but I try not to be too critical of him, because until you watch it on film ... you have a little better view on it.
“So ask me on Tuesday. I thought he did some good things. Was he perfect? Absolutely not. But he did a good job managing the environment. You’ve got to remember, this is the first time he’s really played with people in the stands. He played a lot against Eastern Kentucky last year, but there wasn’t anybody here. So, I thought he handled the elements well, he’s just got to shore up a few things.”
During Saturday’s press conference, Brown went more in-depth and was likely more candid about his redshirt freshman quarterback than perhaps at any other point before. Greene has become a bit of a crowd favorite as starting quarterback Jarret Doege, unfairly or not, has taken the brunt of the external criticism for the off-and-on struggles of the Mountaineer offense over the past year-plus.
That was ramped up even more so after WVU’s 30-24 season-opening loss at Maryland, a game in which Doege threw two interceptions, including one in the red zone in the fourth quarter with the Mountaineers trailing by two points.
Doege played well on Saturday against Long Island, connecting on 14 of 22 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Yet, like Greene’s performance, it remains unclear how much can be taken away from the performance against a struggling, FCS-level Long Island team with just two Division I wins to its credit.
What is apparent is that Greene’s athleticism and running ability offer quite a change-up to Doege’s repertoire as a pocket passer. But as Brown explained on Saturday, much of what has kept Greene off the field has been a learning curve over his first two seasons in Morgantown. That curve has been a bit steeper than that of other signal-callers.
“He’s going through this maturation and growth process,” Brown said. “He’s a guy that didn’t have a ‘normal’ quarterback upbringing. The way quarterbacks are brought up now, they play 7-on-7 starting in middle school and you do a bunch of 7-on-7 tournaments and you have 7-on-7 teams and you have spring football and you’re getting a bunch of live reps.
“And for him, that wasn’t his experience. He was a baseball player. He comes from a baseball family. He played summer baseball. He didn’t go through spring practice; he didn’t go through many practices at all. [In high school] he played in an offense that was really run-based. It wasn’t a spread-type offense, so they weren’t asking him to make progressions or look at coverages a whole lot, and so he just didn’t have that same kind of quarterback upbringing as some of the others.”
Until the win over Long Island, Brown said Greene’s performance in practices had not warranted playing time on Saturdays. In the days leading up to the victory over the Sharks, Brown said Greene’s performance in that game could go a long way on when and how often Greene would see the field again.
In the postgame, Brown doubled down on that and gave a look into Greene’s development since last season.
“Really, since he got here a year ago in January, this is the first time he’s been locked in on football only and worked fundamentals and had to go through progressions, and his athletic ability just wasn’t enough, because he’s relied on that,” Brown said. “So it’s a growth process for him. His spring was up and down. We felt like he had a better summer, but in fall camp it was still up and down. It wasn’t as consistent as we’d like to see. Didn’t think he was ready to play in the opener, we knew he was going to get some playing time here.
“We’ll go back and evaluate the film, and if his play here and his play throughout the week warrants that he gets an opportunity in situations, then yes, we will use him. I think he can help us.”