MORGANTOWN – After turning in arguably the best performance and picking up the biggest win of his career Saturday, West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege awkwardly held a pumpkin presented to him by an ESPN on-field reporter and gushed over the fans at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Again, when presented the choice between two roads, Doege took the high one. And he certainly didn’t have to.
While the fans in attendance roared for Doege, many have been as loud with much different intent this season as the junior signal-caller has been caught in the crosshairs of the ire of the Mountaineer faithful, especially during a 2-4 start in which the WVU offense largely scuffled.
Since a bye week at that point, however, things have been vastly different as the Mountaineers have ripped off two straight wins, including Saturday’s 38-31 victory over No. 22 Iowa State, giving West Virginia its first win over the Cyclones since 2017.
While a clip of backup quarterback Garrett Greene during the postgame celebration has hit social media, one in which the redshirt freshman exclaims “Them Doege haters real quiet now,” Doege was his typical, business-as-usual self in the postgame press conference.
For a player who has harped on the importance of the next play and an even-keeled mentality all season, Doege certainly personifies it.
“That’s one thing I’ve always worked on is playing the next play,” Doege said. “My dad always taught me growing up, play the next play. Coach [Neal] Brown tells us to take it one play at a time. Try to do that when you throw a pick or a touchdown, you can’t get too high or too low.”
Saturday’s game certainly wasn’t without its low moment. It came on a pick-six as Iowa State linebacker Jake Hummel stepped in front of a Doege pass and raced 24 yards to the end zone to give the Cyclones a 24-17 lead early in the third quarter.
But the Mountaineers (4-4 overall, 2-3 Big 12) responded as they did all day, outscoring Iowa State 21-7 the rest of the way and continuously coming up with the winning plays they couldn’t seemingly muster earlier in the year.
Through it all was Doege, completing 30 of 46 passes for 370 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, the other of which was a ball that hit receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton in the numbers before ricocheting into the hands of a waiting Iowa State defender.
Despite all of the heat Doege has taken this season, there was no gloating, no barbs and not even a jab thrown back at the fan base that has largely scorned him.
But that was OK. Brown said it all for him.
“I thought Jarret Doege was huge,” Brown gushed. “Talk about a guy who has gotten beaten up here a little unjustly at times -- quarterbacks get too much credit and too much blame -- but that guy battled, man.
“We throw the ball 47 times, I think we called 50 pass plays against that defense that drops eight a lot, and what a performance. We need to make sure we’re talking about that. That kid’s a great kid and he’s been put through it a little bit and I thought he was huge today. He answered the bell.”
Part of that made the job much tougher as WVU has largely been a run-first offense. But against a Cyclones defense that is traditionally stingy in the box, Brown chose to give Doege the reins. Undoubtedly, his receivers made plays as well, with Ford-Wheaton coming up with two highlight-reel touchdown catches, the second of which will go down as one of the best catches in program history.
Yet, through all of the early-season struggles, it wasn’t Ford-Wheaton or anybody else outside of Brown who had to shoulder the brunt of the criticism, it was Doege. Although he didn’t acknowledge much individual gratification after Saturday’s game, it almost certainly had to be there.
“I thought he played extremely well and he had to play well coming into the game, and sometimes that makes it harder,” Brown said. “[Iowa State is] really good on rush defense, their defensive line is good at using their hands. Oklahoma State [WVU's next opponent at 3:30 p.m. Saturday] runs the ball as well as anyone in the country and the did OK [against Iowa State], they didn’t do poorly, but they just did OK. So we knew we were going to have to throw the ball to win.
“The thing about it is, [Doege] played like that in fall camp and what’s happened in games is he’s had three or four critical mistakes that we haven’t been able to overcome. [Against ISU] he really just had one critical mistake, he didn’t get his feet set and they returned it.
"But outside of that -- and his ability to respond is huge too -- but outside of that, I thought he played extremely well. And through all of this, he’s number one in the Big 12 in passing, right?”
Right, by nearly 30 yards per game, to be exact (258.9). But Doege’s not about to start patting himself on the back now. That’s just not how he’s wired.
“We’ve got to come back in here, watch film, learn from our mistakes and get back to work and practice harder and keep preparing to go 1-0 next week,” Doege said.
n West Virginia’s game at Kansas State on Nov. 13 has been set for a noon kickoff. The game will air on FS1.