MORGANTOWN — WVU senior defensive lineman Dante Stills sat at the podium on Monday during press conferences ahead of Thursday’s game at Pitt, knee shaking, eyes wide.
“This is definitely a game I’ve always wanted to play in, it’s been 11 years and it’s three days away now,” Stills said. “I’m trying to keep a level head because I don’t want to get too up but at [7 p.m. on Thursday], you’ll see.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. To play Pitt and the end of last year to come back, this is all I’ve been waiting for.”
A Fairmont Senior product, Stills’ sentiments echoed those of most West Virginians this week. And he likely won’t be the only one letting all of that anticipation out Thursday night.
After an 11-year hiatus, the Backyard Brawl is officially back on as the Mountaineers travel to take on No. 17 Pitt at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
It’s hard to imagine a bigger season kickoff than the long-awaited return of the Brawl, which will celebrate its 105th game. Pitt leads the all-time series 61-40-3.
Any season opener is met with anticipation but a game of this magnitude for a WVU program that has largely been devoid of true rivalry games since joining the Big 12 in 2012 has players, fans and even coaches at a near fever pitch entering Thursday.
“You’re just ready to watch them play,” said WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley. “The waiting part of things is something that I don’t like. I’d like to get to kickoff, let’s roll, let’s see where we’re at and get adjusted and go. I’m ready to get to that point.”
When the Mountaineer defense gets to that point it will be faced with a Pitt offense led by an offensive line comprised totally of fifth- and sixth-year seniors, a proven stable of three running backs, a transfer quarterback from USC in Kedon Slovis and plenty of weapons on the outside. All of that will be at the disposal of new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., who will enter his 33rd season of coaching with multiple stops at the college and NFL levels.
While resurrecting the Backyard Brawl is certainly a plus, facing the defending ACC champion on the road in a season opener certainly presents its challenges for the Mountaineers.
“(Cignetti) did a really good job at NC the last couple of years — longtime play caller, he’s not going to be rattled,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “Slovis is going to start at quarterback, he’s accurate and he did a nice job at USC the two years he started there. When you look at their skill guys — and I think sometimes much is made about what they lost — but their receivers, that’s a really good group.”
That’s true despite the transfer of Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison to USC. Jared Wayne was the team’s second-leading receiver last year and returns after making 47 receptions for 658 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore Konata Mumpfield was a freshman All-American at Akron last season, catching 63 balls for 751 yards and eight touchdowns. Also Bub Means is coming in from Louisiana Tech after catching 24 passes for 470 yards and a pair of scores.
All of that poses a big test for a WVU secondary made up almost entirely of new or inexperienced pieces, with cornerback Charles Woods, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, being the only exception.
“Pitt is a good, solid, sound team and they’ve got a few receivers that can make plays down field,” Woods said. “We’ve just got to go in there and execute.”
The job won’t be any easier for new Mountaineer offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, either. The Panthers boast one of the country’s best defensive lines after finishing third nationally in sacks in 2021 with 54. That same unit helped Pitt finish as the nation’s sixth-best rush defense, allowing just 89.2 yards per game on the ground.
Like Pitt, WVU brings back an experienced offensive line, but Georgia transfer JT Daniels will make his first start at quarterback and Tony Mathis will take over as the featured running back after Leddie Brown’s departure.
While there are plenty of unknowns on the field on both rosters and on both sides of the ball, what is known is that the atmosphere is sure to be volatile and intense. WVU coaches preached the importance of keeping emotions in check.
“The good thing about this one is that you don’t need a whole lot of speeches,” Brown said. “An opener, there’s always high energy anyway, but the fact that you put in a rivalry game makes it more emotional. Making sure we play the game with emotion but not emotional is going to be key.”
That was the battle Stills was fighting internally on Monday.
“Inside I’m very up but at the same time I’m at a level where I can control it and not be too overwhelmed or too excited,” Stills said. “I don’t want to be too excited or too overwhelmed right now, so, I’ve got to try and sort it out until 7 o’clock on Thursday.”
As for when his team finally takes the field, Brown had a brief message.
“Tough opener,” Brown said. “We’ll need to be ready. We will be ready.”