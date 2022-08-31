The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — WVU senior defensive lineman Dante Stills sat at the podium on Monday during press conferences ahead of Thursday’s game at Pitt, knee shaking, eyes wide.

“This is definitely a game I’ve always wanted to play in, it’s been 11 years and it’s three days away now,” Stills said. “I’m trying to keep a level head because I don’t want to get too up but at [7 p.m. on Thursday], you’ll see.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

