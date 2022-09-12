The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kansas West Virginia FootballBrown

West Virginia coach Neal Brown speaks with an official during the second half of the Mountaineers' overtime loss to Kansas Saturday in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- The dejection in Neal Brown’s voice and the despondence on his face told the story in the postgame press conference after a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas Saturday night at Milan Puskar Stadium.

He opened with, “Not a whole lot to say.”

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you