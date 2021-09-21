MORGANTOWN — The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Oct. 2 Big 12 Conference home game against Texas Tech will be televised on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Mountaineer legend and College Football Hall of Famer Darryl Talley will have his No. 90 number retired during an on-field presentation.
Big 12 awards
Mountaineer bandit linebacker Jared Bartlett was named the Big 12’s defensive player of the week for his three-sack performance against Virginia Tech on Saturday.
In addition, Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren won two awards (offensive and newcomer) and OSU’s Jason Taylor was the league’s special teams player of the week.
It marked the first weekly award for all three recipients.
Bartlett had a season-high five tackles, including a game-high and career-high three sacks in the Mountaineers’ 27-21 win over No. 15 Virginia Tech. He also forced and recovered a fumble and had a quarterback hurry. The three sacks were the most by a WVU player since Darius Stills at Baylor on Oct. 31, 2019.
Bartlett’s five tackles tied his career-high set against Kansas State in 2020. His tackles for loss (3) and sacks (3) set career highs. The six sacks by WVU in the game also marked a season-high and were the most since registering six against Baylor in 2020.
Making his first start as a Cowboy, Warren carried the ball 32 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns in OSU’s 21-20 win at Boise State. His totals for carries and rushing yards were both career highs and both numbers marked the most for a player in any game involving a Big 12 team this season.
Warren broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. It was OSU’s longest rushing play since Chuba Hubbard scored on a 92-yard rush against TCU in 2019, and tied for the second-longest play from scrimmage in the Big 12 this season. It was the second-longest of Warren’s career and also marked his fourth consecutive game with a rushing touchdown.
The senior had 150 rushing yards at halftime, the most for a Cowboy in a half since Hubbard rushed for 192 in the second half against TCU in 2019.
With OSU leading 21-20 and only 2:09 remaining in the game, Taylor blocked a 36-yard Boise State field goal attempt to preserve the one-point win for the Cowboys. Prior to the block, BSU kicker Jonah Dalmas had missed only one field goal attempt in his career. It was OSU’s second blocked kick of the season and its 27th since 2013, ranking as the second-most in the FBS during that time frame.
Taylor also contributed with four total tackles, including three solo stops, and added a quarterback hurry. It was the latest in a long line of game-changing plays for Taylor, who also has an onside kick return for a touchdown and fumble return for a touchdown in his career.